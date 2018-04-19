World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dorte Mandrup to Design Her Third UNESCO World Heritage Wadden Sea Project

Dorte Mandrup to Design Her Third UNESCO World Heritage Wadden Sea Project

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dorte Mandrup to Design Her Third UNESCO World Heritage Wadden Sea Project
Save this picture!
Dorte Mandrup to Design Her Third UNESCO World Heritage Wadden Sea Project , Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup

Denmark-based architect Dorte Mandrup has won her third UNESCO World Heritage Center project, with her design of the Trilateral Wadden Sea World Heritage Partnership Centre. The project was the winner in a contest to design a new headquarters for the Centre, an organization that aims to protect the Wadden Sea and is jointly run by DenmarkGermany, and the Netherlands.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup

The Wadden Sea area was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009 and is the world's largest unbroken system of intertidal sand and mud flats.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup

“We are excited to have completed the circle of the Wadden Sea projects located in this unique UNESCO-protected landscape. By informing visitors about the important surrounding ecosystem and in creating an engaging architectural space, the aim is to make it an even more unique experience to visit the Wadden Sea,” said Mandrup.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup

Drawing upon a motif of harbor piers that rest in the water, the building is lifted away from the ground and extends upwards with the structure highlighting the horizon lines. The sloping plinth connects to the promenade level of the building and extends down to the waterfront. The open floor plates transition seamlessly between the exterior and the interior space. The building will feature several exhibition spaces, research facilities, offices, a seal center, a restaurant, a café, and a hotel. Visitors will be able to experience 360-degree views of the Wadden Sea, and the landscape in the distance.

The project is expected to be completed in 2020.

News via: Dorte Mandrup.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Afghanistan
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "Dorte Mandrup to Design Her Third UNESCO World Heritage Wadden Sea Project " 19 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892464/dorte-mandrup-to-design-her-third-unesco-world-heritage-wadden-sea-project/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »