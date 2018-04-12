David Adjaye Honored with 2018 Louis Kahn Memorial Award

Save this picture! Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture by Adjaye Associates. Image © Alan Karchmer/NMAAHC

British architect Sir David Adjaye, Founding Principal of Adjaye Associates, will be honored as this year’s recipient of the Louis I. Kahn Memorial Award by the Center for Architecture and Design in Philadelphia. The annual award celebrates the achievements of an individual who has made a significant contribution to the field of architecture, while also celebrating the achievements of influential Philadelphia-based architect Louis Kahn.

Past recipients of the award have included Bjarke Ingels, Norman Foster, Peter Bohlin, Daniel Libeskind, Robert A.M. Stern, Rafael Viñoly and César Pelli.

Save this picture! Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture by Adjaye Associates. Image © Darren Bradley

Save this picture! Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture by Adjaye Associates. Image © Darren Bradley

Adjaye will receive the award for recognition of his sculptural ability and ingenious use of materials. Having founded Adjaye Associates in 2000, he has overseen notable projects such as the $540 million Smithsonian Institute National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, which opened in 2016. Ongoing schemes include the Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, and the National Holocaust Memorial and Learning Center in London.

As a young student of architecture, I was in admiration of Louis Khan’s mastery over light and his seemingly intrinsic understanding of materiality. To now receive an award in his namesake is an incredible honor and a true milestone in my career.

-David Adjaye, Recipient, 2018 Louis I. Kahn Memorial Award

Save this picture! Studio Museum in Harlem by Adjaye Associates. Image © New York Times / Adjaye Associates

Save this picture! Adjaye Associates' Holocaust Memorial in Central London. Image © Adjaye Associates and Ron Arad Architects

Now in its 33rd year, the Louis I. Kahn Memorial Award raises funds in support of the Charter High School for Architecture and Design, which encourages youths from under-represented and under-served communities to pursue careers in architecture and design. In receiving the award, Adjaye will be invited to deliver a talk and exhibition about his work, exploring his designs through sketches, videos, photography, and material samples.

The award ceremony, supported by MIS Capital, will take place at the University of Pennsylvania’s Irvine Auditorium on May 3rd, 2018, with the exhibition opening at the Center for Architecture and Design on the same day.

News via: Center for Architecture and Design

Jeanne Gang Honored with 2017 Louis Kahn Memorial Award Jeanne Gang has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 Louis Kahn Memorial Award, an annual prize established by the Philadelphia Center for Architecture and Design in 1983 to recognize "an individual who has made significant contributions to the field of architecture," while honoring one of the city's most influential architects.