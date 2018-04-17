PA House / IDIN Architects

+ 42

Architects IDIN Architects

Location Thailand

Architects in Charge Jeravej Hongsakul, Wichan Kongnok, Eakgaluk Sirijariyawat

Area 530.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ketsiree Wongwan

Interior Architect IDIN ARCHITECTS (Jureerat Korvanichakul)

Structural Engineer Pakanut Siriprasopsothron

System engineer Eakachai Hamhomvong, Panot Kuakoolwong

Contractor Wimutti Cinstruction Limited Partnership More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. PA House is a private house for a small and new settled family. There are 3 bedrooms including one master bedroom and two bedrooms reserving for guest and their child in the future. Not only the bedrooms but there are also 2 more main requirements from the owner which are a great common area for living and dining, where the owners always get together with their friends as the new generation’s lifestyle does, and the privacy, the owner’s most important issue, from the unpleasant surroundings. While the house needs privacy, it still has to be roomy and clear in the same time.

Therefore, the concept design begins with studying the surrounding buildings about their height to outside-in and inside-out view of the house, to fit each function to the site appropriately. In the other hand, the surrounding buildings are not only the conditions but also the assistance to help the architects plan the layout and zoning of this house. In order to achieve such requirements, the wall planes are created for screening out the outside-in view, opening the inside-out view and creating an internal space in the same time. The main area of the house is the common area where owners can have a dinner and take 180 degree view of the green area through the swimming pool. Each wall plane is intentionally designed to float and locate around the house to define the house’s view and shade out the sunlight getting into the area simultaneously.