World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. MVRDV's Dutch SeaSaw Rocks Back and Forth in Response to the Changing Tide

MVRDV's Dutch SeaSaw Rocks Back and Forth in Response to the Changing Tide

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
MVRDV's Dutch SeaSaw Rocks Back and Forth in Response to the Changing Tide
Save this picture!
MVRDV's Dutch SeaSaw Rocks Back and Forth in Response to the Changing Tide, Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

MVRDV has won a competition for the design of an art installation in the Dutch coastal city of Den Helder, seeking to strengthen the connection between land and sea through a new public landmark. The “SeaSaw” consists of a viewing platform balanced in equilibrium atop the city’s flood defenses, a distinguishable structure praised by the jury for capturing “the energetic spirit of the city represented as an infinite form.”

Courtesy of MVRDV Courtesy of MVRDV Courtesy of MVRDV Courtesy of MVRDV + 9

Like many Dutch coastal cities, Den Helder hosts a remarkable flood defense system of dikes: artificial mounds and ditches along the coast designed to protect Holland’s reclaimed land from the sea. Recent reinforcement of the Den Helder dike has resulted in a division between the city and its coastline, a lost connection that MVRDV seeks to re-establish, while also giving Den Helder the distinctive landmark it currently lacks.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

SeaSaw rediscovers this connection by creating a viewing platform balanced on top of the coastal mound currently blocking views between the city and coast. The infinitely-looping platform re-establishes these views, embodied in a landmark matching the identity of Den Helder: tough and energetic. The connection between land and sea is reinforced by the tidal influence on SeaSaw, with the platform gently rocking back and forth in response to the changing sea level.

The platform will form a node for a proposed 3-mile-long (5-kilometer-long) walking and cycling path along the dike, integrating the system with both the city and coast while simultaneously activating the seafront.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

The SeaSaw for Den Helder is a memorable, undulating public art installation which responds to its context and history, whilst literally representing the dynamics of the sea in its infinite movement. The installation respects the existing dike whilst allowing visitors and inhabitants to experience both city and sea from a whole new perspective.
-Jacob van Rijs, co-founder, MVRDV 

For the scheme’s development, MVRDV worked in collaboration with IMD engineers. Completion of the SeaSaw is set for 2019.

News via: MVRDV

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "MVRDV's Dutch SeaSaw Rocks Back and Forth in Response to the Changing Tide" 12 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892453/mvrdvs-dutch-seasaw-rocks-back-and-forth-in-response-to-the-changing-tide/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »