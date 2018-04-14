Take a 360 Video Tour of Zaha Hadid Architects' New Building on the High Line

In a recent video published by Metropolis Magazine, Ed Gaskin, a senior associate at Zaha Hadid Architects, takes us on a comprehensive tour of ZHA's 520 West 28th Street, the late architect's only project in New York City. The video describes the project's interesting relation to the adjacent High Line, as well as taking us through the lobby, courtyard and inside the residential units of the building.

One of the most beautiful aspects of the project is its materiality, and Gaskin goes into detail about the materials used and how the interior walls were constructed to create a "suspended moment of fluidity." The 360-degree video tour works to capture and provide more information on Zaha Hadid's flowing and fluid forms.

Watch the video published by Metropolis Magazine here to find out more about this iconic project by ZHA.