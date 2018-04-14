World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Take a 360 Video Tour of Zaha Hadid Architects' New Building on the High Line

Take a 360 Video Tour of Zaha Hadid Architects' New Building on the High Line

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Take a 360 Video Tour of Zaha Hadid Architects' New Building on the High Line
Save this picture!
Take a 360 Video Tour of Zaha Hadid Architects' New Building on the High Line, © Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

In a recent video published by Metropolis Magazine, Ed Gaskin, a senior associate at Zaha Hadid Architects, takes us on a comprehensive tour of ZHA's 520 West 28th Street, the late architect's only project in New York City. The video describes the project's interesting relation to the adjacent High Line, as well as taking us through the lobby, courtyard and inside the residential units of the building.

© Hufton+Crow © Hufton+Crow © Hufton+Crow © Hufton+Crow + 7

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

One of the most beautiful aspects of the project is its materiality, and Gaskin goes into detail about the materials used and how the interior walls were constructed to create a "suspended moment of fluidity." The 360-degree video tour works to capture and provide more information on Zaha Hadid's flowing and fluid forms.

Watch the video published by Metropolis Magazine here to find out more about this iconic project by ZHA. 

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Yiling Shen. "Take a 360 Video Tour of Zaha Hadid Architects' New Building on the High Line" 14 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892452/take-a-360-video-tour-of-zaha-hadid-architects-new-building-on-the-high-line/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »