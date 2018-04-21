Amini House / Shoresh Abed

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. The main purpose was this house as a pattern for urban construction in low population Kurdish city, namely Bukan, which is located in a rocky mountainous area with cold climate. -Different but with local specifics (minimum number of openings and maximum use of rock) to reminiscence of the past memories to passersby. Moreover, due to the entrepreneur’s overseas profession, the transnational aspects of the project were also important.

The collage-like arrangement of simple volumes with direct lines as assorted pieces— concurrency of reminiscence of bygone architectonic features of the region with nowadays architecture and technology— drew us closer to the original idea. Hereof Peter Holly paintings could helpful for us.

1. To make legal use of the mountainous rocks of one of the neighbor villages, as a dominant historical material of the region, to cover ground floor, yard, and parts of the first floor.

2. Use of fiber cement on other parts that unlike rocks, was an industrial material with specified sizes, segments and numbers ordered from Belgium by the entrepreneur. Fiber cement acts as a counterpart for natural rock. Pieces of fiber cement joint with aluminum punches that with pieces of rock infuses a coldness sense.

3. To design an enclosed exterior façade with the minimum numbers of opening due to the high slope of eastern pathway which might let passersby see the interior parts of the building, we decide to install flexible and fixed wooden louvres before the main wall’s openings, let inhabitants have sufficient light and as well as have more view control. Moreover, extending the louvers to a higher level as a parapet, made the south-eastern courtyard a safe site to the inhabitant, and also was helpful to infuse a rigid sense of the building form.