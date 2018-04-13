World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. H&P Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Brick Cave / H&P Architects

Brick Cave / H&P Architects

  • 00:00 - 13 April, 2018
Brick Cave / H&P Architects
© Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh

  • Architects

    H&P Architects

  • Location

    Đông Anh, Vietnam

  • Principal Architects

    Doan Thanh Ha, Tran Ngoc Phuong

  • Team

    Nguyen Hai Hue, Trinh Thi Thanh Huyen, Ho Manh Cuong, Nguyen Duc Anh, Tran Van Duong

  • Area

    190.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nguyen Tien Thanh

  • Site Area

    175 m2
© Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a suburban commune of Hanoi which has undergone a rapid process of urbanization. It is designed in a philosophy that it will help shape a place similar to the natural environment in an artificial manner. The proposed structure of the house resembles that of a Cave. The overall structure is made up of and enclosed by two layers of brick wall meeting one another at an intersection, with alternate ‘green’ arrangements of plants and vegetables. Bricks have long been a familiar local material and widely used in rural areas of Vietnam with a simple manual construction method.

© Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh

The two built-in layers of wall function as a filter to eliminate the adverse aspects of the external environment (sunshine from the west, dust, noise) and bring nature (light, rain, wind) to where necessary inside. Above the outer wall is tilted inward in different diagonals to create better viewing angles for the general landscape of the area.This, at the same time, helps users in various corners inside the house sense Time and Weather through shadow and air.

Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

Brick Cave encompasses a chain of space interconnected one another with random apertures gradually shifting from openness/publicity to closeness/privacy and vice versa. The combination of “close” and “open” creates diverse relations with the surroundings and thus helps blur the boundaries between in and out, houses and streets/alleys, Human and Nature.

© Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh

Brick Cave reminds its users of emotional pieces of both strangeness and familiarity by offering them images of corners of a yard, expanses of the sky, strips of a garden, and parts of an alley… which is tentative to uses of space at different times in a typical tropical monsoon climate of the North of Vietnam. This, therefore, truly brings to users an interesting and enjoyable experience as they are accommodated in a sense of a large open space harmonized with a comfort of a safe shelter.

Brick Cave / H&P Architects, © Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh
Model Views
Model Views
© Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh
Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Brick Cave / H&P Architects" 13 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892432/brick-cave-h-and-p-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

