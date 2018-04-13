World
PART STUDIO / XuTai Design And Reseach

  • 02:00 - 13 April, 2018
PART STUDIO / XuTai Design And Reseach
PART STUDIO / XuTai Design And Reseach, Facade. Image © Susan Tan
Facade. Image © Susan Tan

Hallway. Image © Susan Tan Reception room. Image © Susan Tan Hallway. Image © Susan Tan Toilet mirror. Image © Susan Tan

  • Architects

    XuTai Design And Reseach

  • Location

    East China Normal University Gymnasium, Shanghai, China

  • Design Team

    Tianbao Yang, Sophie Sheng

  • Area

    320.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Susan Tan
Panorama. Image © Susan Tan
Panorama. Image © Susan Tan

Text description provided by the architects. The SPACE finds its charm in transfiguring the materialistic to human perceptions. In a particular moment, the materiality and form are transformed to emotions by the space. It generates rich experiences while facilitating human diversity.

Central classroom. Image © Susan Tan
Central classroom. Image © Susan Tan

In the case of PART STUDIO, an institution on art education, the space takes the form of a 25x10 m2 square with the building’s mechanical and electrical equipment platform as the entrance rooftop. Inner space meets various needs: a teaching studio for 30 people, which can be converted to a lecture/exhibition hall for 50 people; 4 separate smaller studios, offices, reception rooms, VIP lounges, bathrooms, store-rooms, etc. 

Diagram
Diagram

Confronted with the unfriendly surroundings, the initial idea is to mark off the interior from the exterior, and to blur the boundary between indoor areas. The scope and numbers of windows have been extended by outdoor walls to maximize natural lighting. And the glassy fences serve to provide undisrupted views while separating landscape and screening the equipment from view. 

Hallway. Image © Susan Tan
Hallway. Image © Susan Tan

The original partition boards have been removed to create an all-open space. The independent studios have been comparted by ceiling-high and transparent glass walls to guarantee desired functions and views, and to eliminate the sense of confinement. 

Hallway. Image © Susan Tan
Hallway. Image © Susan Tan

A circular block combining the corridor and landscape has been designed to facilitate exhibitions and lectures, forming a continuous and draughty traffic in the space. 

Hallway. Image © Susan Tan
Hallway. Image © Susan Tan

In the major studio, desks and chairs can be re-arranged in the storing space on the occasion of an exhibition. Old-aged wooden floorboards and lath bricks have been preserved on the ground made of tiles and concrete.

Reception room. Image © Susan Tan
Reception room. Image © Susan Tan

Despite the small departure from our initial concept due to cost-efficiency and time limit, users of this space recognize its multi-functional construction which inspires intriguing atmosphere and interesting stories.

Toilet mirror. Image © Susan Tan
Toilet mirror. Image © Susan Tan
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "PART STUDIO / XuTai Design And Reseach" 13 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892428/part-studio-xutai-design-and-reseach/> ISSN 0719-8884

