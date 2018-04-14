SMA to Design New Complex at Expo Guadalajara

Save this picture! © Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Render by SMA

The Expo Guadalajara Technical Committee invited five different Mexican architecture studios to participate in the design competition for the conceptual proposal for the extension of this trade fair venue in the capital of Jalisco state. Following a lengthy competition period, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos has been selected as the winner with a conceptual project that takes as its main objective: the creation of a multifunctional space with an important urban interaction.

The final Project will be constructed in a 12,000 square meter site, at the intersection of Mariano Otero and Las Rosas Avenues, in Guadalajara city and it will part of the Expo Guadalajara’s renovation project. With the intention of amplifying sensations and activities towards the city, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos’ design includes an open urban plaza at the center, being the cohesive element of this new social meeting point that will integrate commercial, cultural, gastronomic, touristic and exhibition spaces.

Save this picture! © Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Render by CG Veró

Save this picture! © Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Render by SMA

Save this picture! © Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Render by SMA

Credits

Architects: Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

President: Arq. Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas

Architectural leaders: Arq. Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro, Arq. Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro

Project Leaders: Arq. Boris Pena, Arq. Rodrigo Flores

Client: Expo Guadalajara

Program: Mixed use

Area:12,000 m2

Design Date: 2016

Status: In progress

Location: Guadalajara, Jalisco

Team

Project Manager: Arq. Farid Hernández

Design Team: Arq. Adrián Aguilar, Arq. Diego Ladrón de Guevara, Arq. Francisco Barrera, Arq. Rommel González, Arq. Andrés Burguete

Engineering Coordination: Ing. Marcos Hernández

Media & Marketing: Arq. Rosalba Rojas, Arq. Daniela Cruz, Angélica Chávez

Structural Engineering: Alba Proyecto Estructural

Renderings: SMA / CG Verón