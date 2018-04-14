SMA to Design New Complex at Expo Guadalajara

The Expo Guadalajara Technical Committee invited five different Mexican architecture studios to participate in the design competition for the conceptual proposal for the extension of this trade fair venue in the capital of Jalisco state. Following a lengthy competition period, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos has been selected as the winner with a conceptual project that takes as its main objective: the creation of a multifunctional space with an important urban interaction.
The final Project will be constructed in a 12,000 square meter site, at the intersection of Mariano Otero and Las Rosas Avenues, in Guadalajara city and it will part of the Expo Guadalajara’s renovation project. With the intention of amplifying sensations and activities towards the city, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos’ design includes an open urban plaza at the center, being the cohesive element of this new social meeting point that will integrate commercial, cultural, gastronomic, touristic and exhibition spaces.
Credits
Architects: Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
President: Arq. Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas
Architectural leaders: Arq. Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro, Arq. Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro
Project Leaders: Arq. Boris Pena, Arq. Rodrigo Flores
Client: Expo Guadalajara
Program: Mixed use
Area:12,000 m2
Design Date: 2016
Status: In progress
Location: Guadalajara, Jalisco
Team
Project Manager: Arq. Farid Hernández
Design Team: Arq. Adrián Aguilar, Arq. Diego Ladrón de Guevara, Arq. Francisco Barrera, Arq. Rommel González, Arq. Andrés Burguete
Engineering Coordination: Ing. Marcos Hernández
Media & Marketing: Arq. Rosalba Rojas, Arq. Daniela Cruz, Angélica Chávez
Structural Engineering: Alba Proyecto Estructural
Renderings: SMA / CG Verón