  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. GAAP studio associati
  6. 2016
  7. Villa G / GAAP studio associati

Villa G / GAAP studio associati

  • 09:00 - 13 April, 2018
Villa G / GAAP studio associati
Villa G / GAAP studio associati, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 57

  • Structures

    Ing. Guido Murrighile

  • Electrical systems

    Studio Renato Pellizzari

  • Water and thermic plants

    Studio Bruno Rossi

  • Furniture

    Basso Arredamenti

  • Contractor

    Soc. 74 Costruzioni Assimpresa

  • Wood elements and doors

    Barthx
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Villa G is located in Pantogia, a hill facing the wonderful Pevero bay, just two steps from Porto Cervo, an exclusive vacation place for the international jet set.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The original villa, composed by two different houses built during the ‘70s on a plot of 5’000 Sqm, has been completely refurbished and enlarged; only its structure has been maintained.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The project has been the occasion to insert a new architectural concept inside a system where both the building systems and the architectures are strongly connected to the tradition. The villa has been designed looking for an harmony between the strong rigid lines of the existent building and the soft lines of the natural surrounding looking for a continuity between the interior and the outdoor areas.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The swimming pool has been designed in order to create a scenography between the sky and the see and develops itself on a fluid drawing around a centuries-old tree.The garden has been projected respecting the existent rocks and the important trees species sited in the plot. Inside the garden take place a ring pedestrian way that surrounds the villa and that slowly discovers different layers of the garden: a playground area, a vegetable garden and a relax area.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The project is composed by materials, forms and colors harmonizing with the typical ones: elm wood, granite, corten and Lapitec creates a reinterpretation in modern key of the local architecture that becomes now suitable for the contemporary living.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Section
Section
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The house is fully automated: lighting, heating, air conditioning, skylights, cameras, and much more can be in fact controlled and commanded through a special application installed on tablets located in every rooms as well as on the Owners’ mobiles.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Cite: "Villa G / GAAP studio associati" 13 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892425/villa-g-gaap-studio-associati/> ISSN 0719-8884

