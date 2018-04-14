Villacelama Multisport Pavilion / QUIRÓS PRESA

+ 22

Architect QUIRÓS PRESA

Location Calle Real, 56, 24225 Villacelama, León, Spain

Author Architects Itziar Quirós, Pablo López Presa

Area 1255.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographer Imagen Subliminal

Manufacturers Loading...

Structures Alfredo Lafuente

Installations Mario Pérez, Joaquín Redondo

Rigger Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez

Contractor OPHISA

Client Junta Vecinal de Villacelama More Specs Less Specs

“An indoor sports centre that retains the feel of playing outdoors: a space that is bathed with natural light, allows panoramic views and blurs the boundaries between inner and outer space”. This conceptual idea presented two challenges: (i) to design a pavilion that, despite its large dimensions, was harmoniously integrated into its rural setting and (ii) the requirement to stick to a very limited budget.

The resulting architecture consists of a skeleton of metal trusses that defines structure, space, facades and respective entrances for the public and stuff. From the exterior, the corrugated metal shell gives the appearance of floating over the transparent base, limiting the visual impact of the building and allowing the views. On the interior, the continuous glazed wall blur the boundaries between inner and outer space, and the saw-tooth roof reveals large polycarbonate skylights that bathe the space in natural light and limit its energy consumption.

The pavilion, inaugurated in 2016 with a final cost of €275 per m2, hosts events from handball tournaments to popular festivities, presenting itself as the new activity centre for Villacelama's residents and neighbours.