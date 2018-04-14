World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. QUIRÓS PRESA
  6. 2016
  7. Villacelama Multisport Pavilion / QUIRÓS PRESA

Villacelama Multisport Pavilion / QUIRÓS PRESA

  • 13:00 - 14 April, 2018
Villacelama Multisport Pavilion / QUIRÓS PRESA
Villacelama Multisport Pavilion / QUIRÓS PRESA, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal + 22

  • Architect

    QUIRÓS PRESA

  • Location

    Calle Real, 56, 24225 Villacelama, León, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Itziar Quirós, Pablo López Presa

  • Area

    1255.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographer

    Imagen Subliminal

  • Structures

    Alfredo Lafuente

  • Installations

    Mario Pérez, Joaquín Redondo

  • Rigger

    Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez

  • Contractor

    OPHISA

  • Client

    Junta Vecinal de Villacelama
    More Specs Less Specs
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

“An indoor sports centre that retains the feel of playing outdoors: a space that is bathed with natural light, allows panoramic views and blurs the boundaries between inner and outer space”. This conceptual idea presented two challenges: (i) to design a pavilion that, despite its large dimensions, was harmoniously integrated into its rural setting and (ii) the requirement to stick to a very limited budget.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Plan
Plan
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The resulting architecture consists of a skeleton of metal trusses that defines structure, space, facades and respective entrances for the public and stuff. From the exterior, the corrugated metal shell gives the appearance of floating over the transparent base, limiting the visual impact of the building and allowing the views. On the interior, the continuous glazed wall blur the boundaries between inner and outer space, and the saw-tooth roof reveals large polycarbonate skylights that bathe the space in natural light and limit its energy consumption.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Constructive Detail
Constructive Detail
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The pavilion, inaugurated in 2016 with a final cost of €275 per m2, hosts events from handball tournaments to popular festivities, presenting itself as the new activity centre for Villacelama's residents and neighbours.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
