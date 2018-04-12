World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Daisuke Yamashita Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Corrugated-Sheet House / Daisuke Yamashita Architects

Corrugated-Sheet House / Daisuke Yamashita Architects

  • 19:00 - 12 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Corrugated-Sheet House / Daisuke Yamashita Architects
Save this picture!
Corrugated-Sheet House / Daisuke Yamashita Architects, © Takeshi Yamagishi
© Takeshi Yamagishi

© Takeshi Yamagishi © Takeshi Yamagishi © Takeshi Yamagishi © Takeshi Yamagishi + 48

Save this picture!
© Takeshi Yamagishi
© Takeshi Yamagishi

Text description provided by the architects. This residence is for five families of a couple and three children in Aisai City of western Aichi Prefecture. It was built within a corner of a large site adjacent to a plot of the main house. Since urbanization in this area is controlled, the surrounding plots were by consequence largely empty; because the environment lacked a clear context, the resultant building was designed as an extremely simple geometric shape.

Save this picture!
© Takeshi Yamagishi
© Takeshi Yamagishi

The main volume is a roughly 8.2-meter cube made of a nine-grid, three-story steel structure. What enables this rigid shape is a structure made from latticed steel H-beams, foundation and braces, as well as eight slender steel pillars supporting the vertical load in the center and four corners of the building. This steel frame rests lightly on a concrete base. After considering the relationship between the main house and existing garden, we positioned the volume to line up with the north-south absolute axis. We created an entrance and porch, a set of steps extending from the podium, parking lot in the empty space between the building and frontal road, and several new garden areas in the spaces bordering the perimeter of the site.

Save this picture!
© Takeshi Yamagishi
© Takeshi Yamagishi

Within this cubic volume, on the exterior of the completely internalized spaces, we inserted three large semi-outdoor spaces. The interior aluminum sash panels and exterior translucent polycarbonate folding doors can be opened and closed, creating dynamic indoor and outdoor environments: an intermediary region that allows for flexible space usage. On the first floor is the pre-existing garden and spaces relating to it. The second floor contains areas for looking out at the main house and the many trees and shrubs growing throughout the site; with a cross-sectional connection from the first floor. The third floor is for enjoying a view over the higher reaches of the surrounding area, as well as more distant scenery. Of course, these semi-outdoor spaces act as feelers toward objects and goings-on in the surrounding area, but we also hope that as dense air spaces they will draw in gentle light and breeze, while regulating the thermal environment.

Save this picture!
Perspective Section A
Perspective Section A

By the way, we utilized galvanized steel sheet and polycarbonate corrugated sheets for the building’s exterior finish. This was our way of responding to the numerous residences, storehouses and factories in the region which make use of materials such as metal plates and galvanized sheet iron. In the same way, the garden stone and concrete block wall we used for the exterior were the result of our reflections on the subject of industrial vernacular.

Save this picture!
© Takeshi Yamagishi
© Takeshi Yamagishi
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Corrugated-Sheet House / Daisuke Yamashita Architects" 12 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892404/corrugated-sheet-house-daisuke-yamashita-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »