Common Unity / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

Common Unity / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura
Common Unity / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura, © Sandra Pereznieto
  • Collaborators

    Cecilia Brañas, Diana León, Valery Michalon, Luis Galán

  • Client

    INFONAVIT

  • Budget

    3000 mxn/m²

  • Structural Engineer

    Sergio López
Text description provided by the architects. It is a rehabilitation project for the public space for the San Pablo Xalpa Housing Unit in Azcapotzalco. The unit was divided by walls, fences and barriers that the inhabitants had built themselves over time and that did not allow a free use of the public space available.

4 Courtyards Plan
4 Courtyards Plan

Section Modules Facades Site Plan Detail + 24

The main objective was to transform a "sectored housing unit" into a "Common-Unity", designing with the community and not only for the community based on the implementation of different actions. The strategy of the project was to work with the barriers created by the inhabitants: permeate them, democratise them and re-signify them to generate UNITY in the neighbourhood

Previously, the inhabitants of different sectors of the neighbourhood recurrently implemented temporary structures in the public area for events and meetings, thus extending their private area; working with them, we rescued the idea so that there would be areas of recreation and coexistence.

Before
Before
Interventions
Interventions
Before
Before

Modules that are more than just a roof were installed. The modules facades are equipped for different activities (blackboards, climbing walls, handrails and nets) and a multipurpose room was built, this room is usually occupy by children as a library. The recovered public space becomes an extension of each department.

Axonometric
Axonometric
The strategy proved that was effective: people came together to contribute to the redesign of their unit; and a change in the perception of the public space was achieved, the neighbors themselves requested the removal of fences. The space itself spoke and the inhabitants of the unit made the decision to eliminate the barriers and take advantage of their outdoor spaces filling them with public and common life.

Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Refurbishment Renovation Mexico
Cite: "Common Unity / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura" [Construyendo Común-Unidad / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura] 11 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892388/common-unity-rozana-montiel-estudio-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

