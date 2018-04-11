World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. 4th Istanbul Design Biennial Opening Program | A School of Schools: Orientation

4th Istanbul Design Biennial Opening Program | A School of Schools: Orientation

  • 14:40 - 11 April, 2018
4th Istanbul Design Biennial Opening Program | A School of Schools: Orientation, Courtesy of İKSV
Courtesy of İKSV

Organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) and sponsored by VitrA, the 4th Istanbul Design Biennial (22 September – 4 November 2018) announces A School of Schools: Orientationa multifaceted opening programme exploring the possible futures of design education.

Taking place over two days, from 20 – 21 September 2018, the Orientation days will see practitioners, educators and thinkers from Turkey and around the world converge for a biennial conceived as a public space for dialogue, provocation and production. Together, they will test and revise a variety of educational strategies to reflect on the role of design, knowledge, and global connectedness in contemporary Istanbul and beyond.

The 4th Istanbul Design Biennial will announce further details of its programme and participants at the 2018 Milan Design Week. An aperitivo and preview will be organised at ALCOVA (Via Popoli Uniti 11-13, 20121, Milan) on Thursday 19 April 2018 at 11:30 AM with biennial curator Jan Boelen and director Deniz Ova.

A School of Schools will take place across six venues

Taking place from 22 September – 4 November 2018, the core exhibition of the 4th Istanbul Design Biennial will be activated at six different venues, all influential cultural institutions: Akbank Sanat, Yapı Kredi Kültür Sanat, Arter, Pera Museum, SALT Galata and Studio-X Istanbul. These are located across one of the most vibrant and diverse neighbourhoods in Istanbul, Beyoğlu. The venues form a 3.5 km walking route through the city, connected by one of the main pedestrian shopping arteries in the area – Istiklal Caddesi – and embracing the multigenerational and interdisciplinary learning environments that exist within the historical, social and cultural context of the district’s urban fabric.

Media and professional accreditations for the Orientation days will be open in June 2018 at www.aschoolofschools.iksv.org/

