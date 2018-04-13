World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. Tailored design Lab
  6. 2017
  7. A Draped Wall in Ikebukuro / Tailored design Lab

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

A Draped Wall in Ikebukuro / Tailored design Lab

  • 20:00 - 13 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
A Draped Wall in Ikebukuro / Tailored design Lab
Save this picture!
A Draped Wall in Ikebukuro / Tailored design Lab, © Yuji Nishijima
© Yuji Nishijima

© Yuji Nishijima © Yuji Nishijima © Yuji Nishijima © Yuji Nishijima + 14

  • Architects

    Tailored design Lab

  • Location

    Tokyo, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Tomohiko Iida + Norifumi Watanabe + Hidetoshi Sawa

  • Textile Designer

    Yuki Tsutsumi（Nuno Corporation）

  • Furniture

    Shinichi Shibayama（Shibayama Kaguseisaku）

  • Lighting Designer

    Light Atelier

  • Contractor

    Shirakawa Kensetsu

  • Area

    73.35 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Yuji Nishijima
Save this picture!
© Yuji Nishijima
© Yuji Nishijima

Text description provided by the architects. This project is to renovate 19-year-old apartment in Minami-Ikebukuro. The building is located in very convenient and busy neighborhood, which is a few minutes walk from one of biggest terminal station in Tokyo.

Save this picture!
© Yuji Nishijima
© Yuji Nishijima

The client is a young double-income couple, who wish to have a child in near future, however, they are currently pursuing their careers.  Because of such busy lifestyle, they need a space to relax at home.

Save this picture!
Plan 1/50
Plan 1/50

The apartment has three windows facing south, north and east, which is very privileged for central Tokyo, and thus we wanted to respect the view overlooking cityscape and Mt. Fuji, breeze and natural light. However, on the same walls, there were also items that we wanted to hide, such as sash, beams, and air conditioner.

Save this picture!
© Yuji Nishijima
© Yuji Nishijima

So we inserted a drape-like wall inside the existing building, and made "Alcove" which became spaces for a bedroom and kitchen etc. Then, we created openings like Proscenium arch for theater on the drape wall to dramatize everyday walking through the living room to the “Alcove”. By doing so, we could maintain a sense of unity as a whole living room while respecting indivisuality of bedroom and kitchen spaces.

Save this picture!
© Yuji Nishijima
© Yuji Nishijima

Inner side of "drape wall" is the central place for living, and the necessary functions such as kitchen, workspace, bedroom and future child's room are allocated in the “Alcove”. Looking through the arches of the drape wall, even miscellaneous household goods can be seen as props in the play that makes life colorful.

Everyday vibes in the Alcove is transmitted from small arches to the whole, as if the play performed on the stage is conveyed to the audience seating. The light from the windows also spreads reflecting the color inside the alcohol.

Save this picture!
© Yuji Nishijima
© Yuji Nishijima

For a busy working couple, this space where you can always feel each other while having your own time and space will enrich their new life in central Tokyo.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Japan
Cite: "A Draped Wall in Ikebukuro / Tailored design Lab" 13 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892384/a-draped-wall-in-ikebukuro-tailored-design-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »