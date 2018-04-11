World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. BIG Unveils Images of Zig-Zag Ski Hotel in Switzerland

BIG Unveils Images of Zig-Zag Ski Hotel in Switzerland

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group has unveiled images of their proposed Audemars Piguet Hotel des Horlogers, a ski hotel set in the scenic Vallée de Joux, Switzerland. The compact scheme, designed in collaboration with Cche Architecture, is defined by a zig-zag form seamlessly integrated into the smooth topography of the surrounding valley, forming a connection with the nearly Musée Atelier.

Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

The 70,000 square foot (6,400 square meter) scheme consists of five zig-zagging components, softly tilted to merge into a continuous exterior path from roof to ground, inviting guests to descend on skis towards the trails of the Valle de Joux. Further addressing the valley context, the five stacked slabs gently unfold to form terraces overlooking the landscape.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

The journey from roof to landscape concludes at the Watchmaker's Path, a route inspired by the historical journey from Vallee de Joux to Geneva. The path forms a connection between the hotel and nearby spiraling Musée Atelier, creating a dialogue between two architectural landmarks.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

Inside, the five slabs form a single corridor connecting bedrooms for visitor and service circulation. Underneath the slabs, a bar, spa, conference center and restaurant are orientated towards the valley, taking advantage of sweeping views and natural light, while also acting as individual destinations along the sloping path.

News via: BIG

