World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Heatherwick Reportedly Prevails in Competition for Airport Super-Terminal in Singapore

Heatherwick Reportedly Prevails in Competition for Airport Super-Terminal in Singapore

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Heatherwick Reportedly Prevails in Competition for Airport Super-Terminal in Singapore
Save this picture!
Heatherwick Reportedly Prevails in Competition for Airport Super-Terminal in Singapore, The airport's development plans also include <a href=‘https://www.archdaily.com/575693/safdie-architects-design-glass-air-hub-for-singapore-changi-airport’> Safdie Architects' mixed-use bio-dome</a> pictured here, which will feature <a href=‘https://www.archdaily.com/873144/safdie-architects-changi-airport-will-host-worlds-tallest-indoor-waterfall’> the world’s largest indoor waterfall</a> . Image © Safdie Architects
The airport's development plans also include Safdie Architects' mixed-use bio-dome pictured here, which will feature the world’s largest indoor waterfall . Image © Safdie Architects

Heatherwick Studio is believed to have won an international competition for the design of the new Terminal 5 at Changi Airport, Singapore. Although no formal announcement has been made, The Architects' Journal and BD Online are reporting that a collaboration between Heatherwick and KPF has prevailed against a shortlist containing Grimshaw and SOM. If confirmed, the successful team will be tasked with the design of one of the world’s largest airport terminals.

The Terminal 5 building will accommodate 50 million passengers per year, giving Changi Airport a total capacity of 135 million by the late 2020s. The scheme is being developed within the context of a $1.2 billion expansion programme, which has seen the completion of a Terminal 4 building by Benoy, and a mixed-use “Jewel” biodome by Safdie Architects, pictured above, set to contain the world’s largest indoor waterfall.

Save this picture!
The airport's development plans also include <a href=‘https://www.archdaily.com/575693/safdie-architects-design-glass-air-hub-for-singapore-changi-airport’> Safdie Architects' mixed-use bio-dome</a> pictured here, which will feature <a href=‘https://www.archdaily.com/873144/safdie-architects-changi-airport-will-host-worlds-tallest-indoor-waterfall’> the world’s largest indoor waterfall</a> . Image © Safdie Architects
The airport's development plans also include Safdie Architects' mixed-use bio-dome pictured here, which will feature the world’s largest indoor waterfall . Image © Safdie Architects

The competition for Terminal 5’s design saw entries from twelve teams in 2016, shortlisted to three in 2017. Although Heatherwick and KPF may have ultimately won the competition, it has been reported by both AJ and BD that the airport has replaced Heatherwick’s original engineer, Jacobs, with a team comprising Mott MacDonald and Arup, collaborators for the joint SOM, RSP, and Safdie Architects bid.

Although Safdie appears to be have been unsuccessful in their bid for Terminal 5, work is progressing on their mixed-use “Jewel” biodome for the airport, pictured in this article. Set to open next year, the hub will feature retail, restaurants, entertainment space, and a hotel, all connected by a “forest valley” of lush walking trails.

In response to speculation of the Terminal 5 competition's outcome, Changi Airport has issued a statement saying “the tender process for our Master Building Consultant for Terminal 5 is still ongoing. We will announce an appointment when we have the information to share.” 

News via: The Architects' Journal and BD Online

Safdie Architects' Changi Airport Will Host World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall

The world's largest indoor waterfall is currently being built in Singapore's new Jewel Changi Airport extension. Designed by Safdie Architects, the spheroid-shaped dome will be a new luxury lifestyle destination for one of the world's busiest airports and is a feat of engineering and sustainability.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Heatherwick Reportedly Prevails in Competition for Airport Super-Terminal in Singapore" 11 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892371/heatherwick-reportedly-prevails-in-competition-for-airport-super-terminal-in-singapore/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »