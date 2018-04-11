Heatherwick Reportedly Prevails in Competition for Airport Super-Terminal in Singapore

Heatherwick Studio is believed to have won an international competition for the design of the new Terminal 5 at Changi Airport, Singapore. Although no formal announcement has been made, The Architects' Journal and BD Online are reporting that a collaboration between Heatherwick and KPF has prevailed against a shortlist containing Grimshaw and SOM. If confirmed, the successful team will be tasked with the design of one of the world’s largest airport terminals.

The Terminal 5 building will accommodate 50 million passengers per year, giving Changi Airport a total capacity of 135 million by the late 2020s. The scheme is being developed within the context of a $1.2 billion expansion programme, which has seen the completion of a Terminal 4 building by Benoy, and a mixed-use “Jewel” biodome by Safdie Architects, pictured above, set to contain the world’s largest indoor waterfall.

The competition for Terminal 5’s design saw entries from twelve teams in 2016, shortlisted to three in 2017. Although Heatherwick and KPF may have ultimately won the competition, it has been reported by both AJ and BD that the airport has replaced Heatherwick’s original engineer, Jacobs, with a team comprising Mott MacDonald and Arup, collaborators for the joint SOM, RSP, and Safdie Architects bid.

Although Safdie appears to be have been unsuccessful in their bid for Terminal 5, work is progressing on their mixed-use “Jewel” biodome for the airport, pictured in this article. Set to open next year, the hub will feature retail, restaurants, entertainment space, and a hotel, all connected by a “forest valley” of lush walking trails.

In response to speculation of the Terminal 5 competition's outcome, Changi Airport has issued a statement saying “the tender process for our Master Building Consultant for Terminal 5 is still ongoing. We will announce an appointment when we have the information to share.”

