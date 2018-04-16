Jiangshan Fishing Village Renewal / Mix Architecture

Save this picture! New and Old. Image © Bowen Hou

+ 26

Architects Mix Architecture

Location Jiangshan Village, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

Lead Architects Ziye Wu, Suning Zhou, TaoTang

Design Team Man Liu, Junpeng Mao

Construction Team Nantong Jielida Construction Service Co., Ltd.

Area 385.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Bowen Hou

Save this picture! Glass Tea House. Image © Bowen Hou

Text description provided by the architects. Under the impact of modern urbanization, the decline of rural areas has become an unavoidable reality. Mix Architecture was commissioned by Jiangshan Fishing Village in Gaochun of Nanjing to meet the basic needs of indigenous peoples for modern functions and cultural life, and formulated a rural renewal plan. The first phase of the Plan consists of two parts, namely the renovation of the vacant old homes and the construction of rural public facilities.

Save this picture! Bookshelves and Patio. Image © Bowen Hou

The transformation of the old house is the focus of the renovation plan. The design retains the external appearance of the rare old houses with the maximum degree in this village, hoping to emphasize the importance of regional characteristics and cultural heritage. At the same time, disruptive functional replacement and spatial reconstruction of the interior of the building were implemented. A bookcase wrapped in a patio and a glass tea pavilion facing the courtyard were implanted. They not only became the center of space activities, but also broke the boundaries between the interior and exterior, introducing sunlight and nature into the dimly old houses, making them become Village neighborhoods as a new place for communication and cultural blending.

The construction of rural public health facilities is to meet villagers’ needs of nearby toilets in their daily life and working. The two public toilets are located at the entrance of the village and the groves in the village. The most basic forms and architectural methods of construction ensure that a simple modern aesthetic can still be presented in less capital and regional construction conditions. And through the dislocation of buildings, a “gap” is formed, allowing the building to enjoy good ventilation and lighting effects with only a small amount of equipment.

Save this picture! New and Old Roof In Contrast. Image © Bowen Hou

At the end of the year, the first phase of the renewal project was completed. We were pleased to see that these “gadgets” built were recognized by the villagers and subtly influenced the life of the villagers. The starting point of Jiang Shan's practice originates from the simplest life and cultural needs of the villagers, and it affects the genes of the village from the very beginning. To a certain extent, the thinking of design on the social significance of architecture goes beyond its form, and the expectation of rural revival begins in the practice of design.