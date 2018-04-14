World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Macedonia
  5. Besian Mehmeti Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Skanderbeg Square in Skopje / qb Arkitektura + BINA + Besian Mehmeti Architects

Skanderbeg Square in Skopje / qb Arkitektura + BINA + Besian Mehmeti Architects

  • 02:00 - 14 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Skanderbeg Square in Skopje / qb Arkitektura + BINA + Besian Mehmeti Architects
Save this picture!
Skanderbeg Square in Skopje / qb Arkitektura + BINA + Besian Mehmeti Architects, © Rilind Hoxha
© Rilind Hoxha

© Rilind Hoxha © Betim Berisha © Rilind Hoxha © Rilind Hoxha + 24

Save this picture!
© Betim Berisha
© Betim Berisha

Urban context
This project represents a fragment from the competition winning proposal for the Skanderbeg Square in Skopje, Macedonia. Phase 1 and 2 are completed and phase 3 is in process.

Save this picture!
© Rilind Hoxha
© Rilind Hoxha

The main objective of the project is to integrate the area above the boulevard as an extension of public urban spaces, that is, their qualitative and quantitative expansion. Skanderbeg Square becomes part of a number of thematic squares on the main pedestrian axis in the city; along the Macedonia Square through the Stone Bridge, all the way to the historic Old Bazaar.

Save this picture!
© Rilind Hoxha
© Rilind Hoxha

Architectural concept
The plateau of the square is intended exclusively for public events. Its placement allows easy and unimpeded overcoming of the Boulevard beneeth when transiting from the historical city tissue to the modern city core and vice versa. On the other hand, the intervention with its presence intensifies the vistas to the existing surrounding spatial references. The space is organized in the form of an open hovering stage that encourages simultaneously the elemental intimacy of the individual and the complex collectivity of various public events. This possibility stems from the hybrid nature of the space - a prototype of a built public space versus a neat, articulated, empty public space. It is undoubtedly an indigenous type of space that can not be perceived as a conventional square. It is this distinction that enriches the public life of the city of Skopje.

Save this picture!
© Rilind Hoxha
© Rilind Hoxha

Material Plan
The space is defined by the material sincerity of the matter. The materials are arranged in the form of a pigment and create a collage of various integrated spaces. The structural elements are in their basic form without additional decor. The presence of greenery and water further enriches and revives the atmosphere of the space. Certain surfaces of the constructive elements are left for interpretation for artists from other artistic disciplines, such as the built-in mosaic on the concrete walls facing the statue.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Situation
Situation
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The Skanderbeg Square is already a grand scene of freedom. It is an open space, so that people and crowds can come together and talk, support and protest; a place to organize a wide range of events and cultural manifestations: concerts, outdoor performances, fashion shows, places for recreation, youth festivals, amusement parks… one transformable space, depending on the needs of its users.

Save this picture!
© Betim Berisha
© Betim Berisha
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Macedonia
Cite: "Skanderbeg Square in Skopje / qb Arkitektura + BINA + Besian Mehmeti Architects" 14 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892324/skanderbeg-square-in-skopje-qb-arkitektura-plus-bina-plus-besian-mehmeti-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »