World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. LOOK Architects
  6. 2017
  7. The Pair House / LOOK Architects

The Pair House / LOOK Architects

  • 19:00 - 9 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Pair House / LOOK Architects
Save this picture!
The Pair House / LOOK Architects, Courtesy of LOOK Architects
Courtesy of LOOK Architects

Courtesy of LOOK Architects Courtesy of LOOK Architects Courtesy of LOOK Architects Courtesy of LOOK Architects + 21

  • Civil & Structural Engineer

    JHA Partnership

  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineer

    LAC Engineers & Associate

  • Quantity Surveyor

    PQS Consultants

  • Main Contractor

    Wuxing Construction Pte Ltd

  • Site Area

    880m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of LOOK Architects
Courtesy of LOOK Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a corner plot facing a busy road junction within a mature, nondescript neighborhood and consists of two equal and identical houses set within a relatively compact site with a shared driveway and green space. The houses were designed to serve as two family homes for a growing multigenerational family.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of LOOK Architects
Courtesy of LOOK Architects

The simple and restrained design of the houses provides a backdrop for a quiet family life and reflects a desire for comfort, serenity and peace of mind. The private living spaces are articulated as two parallel metal clad volumes that cantilever over a timber lined box containing the communal living spaces below. The compact form and clarity of the composition responds to the setting of the building and provides a dignified corner expression that marks the corner of the busy road.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of LOOK Architects
Courtesy of LOOK Architects

The spaces within the houses are organized in a rational and considered manner, with well- proportioned and comfortable living spaces doubly oriented to maximize natural lighting and ventilation through the house. Extensive timber screens further help to modulate the ambient environment, providing shading and additional privacy as well as screening the noise and dust from the heavily traffic along the main road.

Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02

Material selection enhances the formal expression of the house, with the aluminum cladding and off- form concrete offset by the generous use of timber which adds warmth and a domestic quality. The choice of timber cladding and off-form concrete also reflects the desire for the building to age well and will mark the passage of time – a house that can be well looked after for generations to come.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of LOOK Architects
Courtesy of LOOK Architects

We worked closely with the client throughout the course of the project. Detailing and choice of materials were carefully developed to imbue the practical requirements of day-to-day living with an aesthetic sensibility. A special lightning protection system has also been used in the building, with the aluminum cladding doubling as a faraday cage for lightning protection, therefore omitting the need for unsightly lightning rods on the aluminum cladding.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of LOOK Architects
Courtesy of LOOK Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Singapore
Cite: "The Pair House / LOOK Architects" 09 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892316/the-pair-house-look-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »