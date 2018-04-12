Photographer Iwan Baan Celebrates Pritzker Prize Winner B.V. Doshi With Curated Instagram Posts

Architectural photographer Iwan Baan recently honored 2018 Pritzker Prize Laureate Balkrishna (B.V.) Doshi. It has been a little over a month since the Pritzker jury selected the Indian architect as the latest winner, and his work still remains popular within the online world. The genuine materiality and intricate spatial experience associated with Doshi's work are captured by Baan in multiple projects across India. Baan's Instagram (@iwanbaan), which has nearly 120K followers, acts as "a diary of travels with the iPhone."

Read on to see some of Baan's images (some posts have multiple images, so be sure and use the left and right arrows to see the full set of pictures).

A range of intimate and perspective shots, the series of images portrays Doshi's work on a personal scale. A glimpse into the Center for Environmental Planning and Technology reveals students drawing, studying and even napping. Baan also gets up close and personal with the iconic circulation spaces in the building. This combination of experiential perspectives provides an opportunity not many are afforded to experience a Pritzker Prize winner's work firsthand.

