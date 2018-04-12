World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Photographer Iwan Baan Celebrates Pritzker Prize Winner B.V. Doshi With Curated Instagram Posts

Photographer Iwan Baan Celebrates Pritzker Prize Winner B.V. Doshi With Curated Instagram Posts

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Photographer Iwan Baan Celebrates Pritzker Prize Winner B.V. Doshi With Curated Instagram Posts

The great #BVDoshi at #sangath. @pritzkerarchitectureprize 2018 laureate.

A post shared by Iwan Baan (@iwanbaan) on

Architectural photographer Iwan Baan recently honored 2018 Pritzker Prize Laureate Balkrishna (B.V.) Doshi. It has been a little over a month since the Pritzker jury selected the Indian architect as the latest winner, and his work still remains popular within the online world. The genuine materiality and intricate spatial experience associated with Doshi's work are captured by Baan in multiple projects across India. Baan's Instagram (@iwanbaan), which has nearly 120K followers, acts as "a diary of travels with the iPhone." 

Read on to see some of Baan's images (some posts have multiple images, so be sure and use the left and right arrows to see the full set of pictures). 

A range of intimate and perspective shots, the series of images portrays Doshi's work on a personal scale. A glimpse into the Center for Environmental Planning and Technology reveals students drawing, studying and even napping. Baan also gets up close and personal with the iconic circulation spaces in the building. This combination of experiential perspectives provides an opportunity not many are afforded to experience a Pritzker Prize winner's work firsthand.

#BVDoshi ‘s underground #wonderland of #AmdavadNiGufa. #ahmedabad #india

A post shared by Iwan Baan (@iwanbaan) on

#tagorehall #BVDoshi #ahmedabad #india @pritzkerarchitectureprize

A post shared by Iwan Baan (@iwanbaan) on

#BVDoshi #home #ahmedabad @pritzkerarchitectureprize

A post shared by Iwan Baan (@iwanbaan) on

Institute of #Indology #BVDoshi @pritzkerarchitectureprize

A post shared by Iwan Baan (@iwanbaan) on

You can see more of Iwan Baan's work at his website here or on his Instagram (@iwanbaan).

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "Photographer Iwan Baan Celebrates Pritzker Prize Winner B.V. Doshi With Curated Instagram Posts " 12 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892305/photographer-iwan-baan-celebrates-pritzker-prize-winner-bv-doshi-with-curated-instagram-posts/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »