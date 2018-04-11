Industrial Loft in Athens / Konstantinos Pittas

+ 21

Architects Konstantinos Pittas

Location Athens, Greece

Architect in Charge Konstantinos Pittas

Contractor Z&N (http://www.z-n.gr)

Area 189.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs I&O Photography

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The loft is located in the heart of the historical centre of Athens, Greece, a unique urban environment at the foot of the Acropolis that features a combination of numerous masterpieces of neoclassical architecture with modernistic buildings and industrial warehouses.

Situated in this context, this loft is a refurbishment of an old textile workshop. The aim of the renovation, as conceived and designed by the architect, was to preserve the existing structural components and industrial aesthetic of the previous use while transforming the space into a modern, comfortable and luxurious habitation. To this end, the concrete beams were exposed and restored but also modern elements have been added in the form of new metal finishes and polished concrete floors.

The singularity of the loft lies in the combination of natural materials (steel, concrete and wood) with a minimal but high quality decoration (including a selection of modern furniture mixed with retro and vintage pieces) creating a casual and intimate atmosphere. The loft was conceived as open-plan generating spacious areas while the glass façade and rear windows allow for the maximum transparency, natural light and exterior views.

The spatial organization of the loft is conceived as a division between the areas in common use (kitchen, dining area, living room, study area) and the private quarters (bedrooms and bathrooms). However, the sliding glass and metal doors contribute to the visual connection of all spaces, whereas the blackout curtains can create the necessary isolation when it is required. In addition, flexibility was one of the fundamental design principles, as exemplified by the movable kitchen island and the divider curtains that create the possibility for a temporary guest room in the living room.

Being at the last floor of the building the loft provides a tranquil haven above the busy city life, with a spaciousveranda that offers magnificent views to the Acropolis and to Mount Lycabettus. The large glass sliding doors at the façade and the use of the same floor materials create a smooth transition as well as a visual and spatial continuity between the indoor and the outdoor.