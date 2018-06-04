World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. AE Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. San Francisco Ranch / AE Arquitectos

San Francisco Ranch / AE Arquitectos

San Francisco Ranch / AE Arquitectos
San Francisco Ranch / AE Arquitectos, © Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

© Lorena Darquea

  • Architects

    AE Arquitectos

  • Location

    Tapalpa, Jal., Mexico

  • Area

    915.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. Rancho San Francisco is part of a bigger project that integrates a community of multi-familiar properties or ranches that share common grounds as well as the amenities to create a solid sense of community. 

Location Plan
Location Plan

The ranch has a central patio that integrates these common grounds with the areas designed specifically for taking care of the horses and horse riding. 

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The central patio plays a major role in the development of Rancho San Francisco. Apart from integrating both spaces, it creates a new area within itself for leisure. A grid of oaks that will embellish the landscape as they grow, surrounds it. 

Plan
Plan

Rancho San Francisco has a unique identity that originated from the selection of endemic and foreign materials. Volcanic rock was cut and molded specifically to create a neutral tone that contrasted with the wood. In this case, we utilized pinewood, which is abundant in this part of Jalisco. Spanish board was added as the finishing touch.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The idea behind the materials and their arrangement was to emphasize the sense of belonging. The families that inhabit Rancho San Francisco will share this in common thus strengthen their own personal relations.

Sections
Sections

The stables’ layout forms a structure pointing in two directions giving the façade solidity and sobriety. It encourages the spectator to imagine what is going on inside. 

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Rancho San Francisco is pointing north and looks into the open field for horse-riding and other horse related activities. Finally, the landscaping had to take into consideration the copious raining season. We designed a water borderline for the falling rain to flow into. 

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

