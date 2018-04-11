World
  Casa Maravilla / Laura Ortín Jiménez

Casa Maravilla / Laura Ortín Jiménez

  05:00 - 11 April, 2018
Casa Maravilla / Laura Ortín Jiménez
Casa Maravilla / Laura Ortín Jiménez, © David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the outskirts of a small village, which has been gain control over the local orchard because of the urban sub-division.

Typology
Typology

Due to this fact, and leaving any type of orchard reference behind, we are urged to create our own private landscape which should also be personal and with the ability to provide us with rest, delight and joy. The weather of this area is mainly warm and thus the house aims to be a place of shelter and privacy.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Plan
Plan
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The suggested project is a synonym of a racional adjustment to the urban limits which have been settled by using a square piece of 12x12 meters in the ground floor. The bearing structure has been created with the aim of increasing an extra floor. Therefore, a flat roof has been chosen.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Elevation
Elevation

The house has been set as a unit in which shared spaces are “L” shaped enabling the connection between both sides of the plot giving advantage to views and cross ventilation.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The free spaces of the plot make a difference between the plot ‘s irregular area and the square meter of living area. This fact enables the existance of patios with different orientations, which is a perfect solution to use them according to the season of the year. The house looks itself in a swirl of uses and patios creating a private space protected from rhytmic events.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The façade evokes the ceramic coatings of the villages and the green fence with hilly edges is a reflection of the hill that we have in front of us. We are aware that with the arrival of the high-rise buildings, the hill will not longer been seen. Nevertheless, the aim is not to be nostalgic or to create a metaphor, but to keep a memory.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Casa Maravilla / Laura Ortín Jiménez" [Casa Maravilla / Laura Ortín Jiménez] 11 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892282/casa-maravilla-laura-ortin-jimenez/> ISSN 0719-8884

