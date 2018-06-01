World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. A3 LUPPI UGALDE WINTER
  6. 2017
  7. 3104FLATS / A3 LUPPI UGALDE WINTER

3104FLATS / A3 LUPPI UGALDE WINTER

  • 17:00 - 1 June, 2018
3104FLATS / A3 LUPPI UGALDE WINTER
3104FLATS / A3 LUPPI UGALDE WINTER, © Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

© Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik + 16

  • Architect

    A3 LUPPI UGALDE WINTER

  • Location

    Franklin D. Roosevelt 3104, C1428 CABA, Argentina

  • Authors Architects

    Santiago Luppi, Javier Ugalde, Andrea Winter

  • Desarrolladora

    Buenos Aires Flats

  • Area

    2000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographer

    Fernando Schapochnik

  • Construction

    Diaco construcciones

  • Sanitary installation and treatment of effluents

    Arq. Juan Bevereti

  • Structural engineering

    Ing. Juan Macchia

  • Thermomechanical installations

    RF calefacción

  • Ventilations

    Arq. Alberto Gianini

  • Roofs and green terraces

    The holy sheep
NEW CUSTOMS. NEW PARADIGMS


Charles Darwin

Changes in social and cultural customs have a direct impact on the conception of habitable spaces.

Time, culture, identity, sustainability are current issues. This building is designed, from the architecture, to give answers to many of these concerns generating spaces that go beyond the basic functions proposing a contemporary way of living.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

CONCEPT
3104FLATS is first and foremost a product whose conception involves diverse actors. A site, a client, a user. The general concept of the building is based on typological flexibility and the incorporation of green as a living space.

Taking as premise the liberation of the front and the bottom of the land for the location of main premises, the nucleus of circulation and the humid areas in the central area are located achieving a completely free perimeter.

Typology / Concept
Typology / Concept
Axonometric / Typology
Axonometric / Typology
Axonometric / Vegetation
Axonometric / Vegetation

This configuration, as a set of inserts (tetris), enables the articulation of cells of one, two, three and four environments.
The green expansions, both public and private, incorporate the exterior as living space. In this way, the landscape is involved, which is appropriated and modified at the same time.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

CONFIGURATION AND MATERIALITY
The building is developed on 8 floors. Each floor has 2 units whose stares always face the front and bedrooms to the opposite and a corridor where the services are located. This generates a passing situation and cross ventilation

Constructive Detail
Constructive Detail

The bathroom allows simultaneity of uses.
On the terrace there is a green area with grill and common garden.
The ground floor, in the manner of a large reception patio, opens in a frank manner towards the city.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

In terms of its materiality, a strong image of concrete, glass and vegetation stripes stands out in the profile of a homogenized city in curtains of windows and balconies.

Large windows merge with the outside in a game of background and figure. There is a rhythm of sounds and silences played by alternating opaque and transparent bands.
A metal mesh becomes the guide for the growth of the green vine, responsible for filtering the northwest sun.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

SYNTHESIS. THE UTOPIA OF THE URBAN HOUSE IS POSSIBLE

Jorge Wagensberg.1948

The creative processes that face the problem of current urban housing in an integral way, open a path towards reflection on inhabiting. Those who inhabit the city not only look for spaces to live in, but also belonging and identity.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

This building, through its typological flexibility and its incorporation of sustainable themes, has the capacity to give answers to the diverse actors that are part of the configuration of the contemporary city's scenario. A space where the vertiginosity of current life can be stopped . A break to drink mate on the lawn enjoying the profile of the fabric.

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Argentina
Cite: "3104FLATS / A3 LUPPI UGALDE WINTER" [3104 flats / A3 LUPPI UGALDE WINTER] 01 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892281/3104-flats-a3-luppi-ugalde-winter/> ISSN 0719-8884

