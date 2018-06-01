3104FLATS / A3 LUPPI UGALDE WINTER

+ 16

Architect A3 LUPPI UGALDE WINTER

Location Franklin D. Roosevelt 3104, C1428 CABA, Argentina

Authors Architects Santiago Luppi, Javier Ugalde, Andrea Winter

Desarrolladora Buenos Aires Flats

Area 2000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographer Fernando Schapochnik

Construction Diaco construcciones

Sanitary installation and treatment of effluents Arq. Juan Bevereti

Structural engineering Ing. Juan Macchia

Thermomechanical installations RF calefacción

Ventilations Arq. Alberto Gianini

Roofs and green terraces The holy sheep More Specs Less Specs

NEW CUSTOMS. NEW PARADIGMS



Charles Darwin

Changes in social and cultural customs have a direct impact on the conception of habitable spaces.

Time, culture, identity, sustainability are current issues. This building is designed, from the architecture, to give answers to many of these concerns generating spaces that go beyond the basic functions proposing a contemporary way of living.

CONCEPT

3104FLATS is first and foremost a product whose conception involves diverse actors. A site, a client, a user. The general concept of the building is based on typological flexibility and the incorporation of green as a living space.

Taking as premise the liberation of the front and the bottom of the land for the location of main premises, the nucleus of circulation and the humid areas in the central area are located achieving a completely free perimeter.

This configuration, as a set of inserts (tetris), enables the articulation of cells of one, two, three and four environments.

The green expansions, both public and private, incorporate the exterior as living space. In this way, the landscape is involved, which is appropriated and modified at the same time.

CONFIGURATION AND MATERIALITY

The building is developed on 8 floors. Each floor has 2 units whose stares always face the front and bedrooms to the opposite and a corridor where the services are located. This generates a passing situation and cross ventilation

The bathroom allows simultaneity of uses.

On the terrace there is a green area with grill and common garden.

The ground floor, in the manner of a large reception patio, opens in a frank manner towards the city.

In terms of its materiality, a strong image of concrete, glass and vegetation stripes stands out in the profile of a homogenized city in curtains of windows and balconies.

Large windows merge with the outside in a game of background and figure. There is a rhythm of sounds and silences played by alternating opaque and transparent bands.

A metal mesh becomes the guide for the growth of the green vine, responsible for filtering the northwest sun.

SYNTHESIS. THE UTOPIA OF THE URBAN HOUSE IS POSSIBLE

The creative processes that face the problem of current urban housing in an integral way, open a path towards reflection on inhabiting. Those who inhabit the city not only look for spaces to live in, but also belonging and identity.

This building, through its typological flexibility and its incorporation of sustainable themes, has the capacity to give answers to the diverse actors that are part of the configuration of the contemporary city's scenario. A space where the vertiginosity of current life can be stopped . A break to drink mate on the lawn enjoying the profile of the fabric.