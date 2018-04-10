World
  7. Hangzhou Central Plaza / JHD Architects

Hangzhou Central Plaza / JHD Architects

  • 20:00 - 10 April, 2018
Hangzhou Central Plaza / JHD Architects
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

  • Architects

    JHD Architects

  • Location

    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Ning Jiang

  • Design Team

    Hui Ding, Meng Jiang, Tao Shu, Tao Guan, Xiaosong Wang

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
Text description provided by the architects. Hangzhou Central Plaza is located in Hangzhou new East Station North Square, JHD Ar-chitects was trying to build it into a modern and traditional sale office which different from the traditional impression of Hang Zhou style. According to the site conditions, the front yard, the main building and the parking lots of the building are connected in one line lay-out, create connection with the grand size of Hang Zhou East Station platform, the main building is backed up a little to forming a urban public plaza, aim at sharing resources.

The stainless steel door of the entrance strengthened the transparency of glass, the effect of the overlayers enhance the sense of depth and ritual of the entrance space.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
The demonstration area is streamlined as compact and rational layout which include the five functional blocks efficiently into the four hundred square meters space, the core of the integrated layout is exhibition. For the shape design, using pure super white glass to replace the wall, which reshape the rhythm of the Jiang Nan from the angle of the eaves. It is an at-tempt and emotion to abandon the white wall gray tiles and to render the unique and deli-cate culture in a more modern style.

© Jianghe Zeng
Glazed glass is a good material to show the beauty of hazy. The complementary of six an-gle patterns is yin yang, they are similar to the traditional panes, but also easier to distin-guish the ingenious difference. While the rigidity of stainless steel presents a sense of rhythm, a certain degree of movement effect has been formed by depth change.

Elevation
Elevation

The East façade is a solid wall which divided by metal lines, with multi-level cascades to build a quiet introverted temperament.

© Jianghe Zeng
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
