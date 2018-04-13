World
MX3D Completes Structural Span of World's First 3D Printed Metal Bridge

MX3D Completes Structural Span of World's First 3D Printed Metal Bridge
MX3D Completes Structural Span of World's First 3D Printed Metal Bridge, via MX3D
via MX3D

Late last year, we reported on the progress of world’s first 3D printed steel bridge designed by Netherlands-based MX3D. With the design now finalized, the start-up company has announced that the span of the bridge is now complete. 

The final round of structural tests is expected to take place this summer, just three years after the project was first announced. After the structural integrity has been tested, the final design will be modified and the completion of the bridge will follow only a few months after. MX3D hopes to showcase the potential of their multi-axis 3D printer during the Dutch Design Week, and the first of its kind bridge is planned to be installed into its final location in a canal in Amsterdam sometime next year.

Read more about our past coverage of MX3D’s bridge below.

News via: MX3D.

Work is Underway on the World's First 3D Printed Metal Bridge"

MD3D to Print a Bridge in Mid-Air over Amsterdam Canal"

See more:

News Architecture News
