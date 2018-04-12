World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. House Over The Rocks / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos

House Over The Rocks / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos

  • 09:16 - 12 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Over The Rocks / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos
Save this picture!
House Over The Rocks / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos, © sgharquitectos
© sgharquitectos

© Nicolás Sánchez © sgharquitectos © sgharquitectos © sgharquitectos + 27

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sánchez
© Nicolás Sánchez

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located within a forest in the south of Chile in a place of boundless natural beauty. Its dense surrounding forest and rocks from the last glaciation compose a unique landscape.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sánchez
© Nicolás Sánchez

The house was located in a complex but crucial place: over the rocks to avoid the flow of water draining through the site and moisture, in a forest glade to receive the sunlight, all while taking in the best views towards the forest and the Andes Mountains.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sánchez
© Nicolás Sánchez
Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sánchez
© Nicolás Sánchez

The house was conceived as a shelter (or "refugio") which means that the bedrooms and private spaces are simple and reduced, and where, by contrast, the public areas are more open and spacious to accomadate family life. 

Save this picture!
© sgharquitectos
© sgharquitectos
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© sgharquitectos
© sgharquitectos

The shelter is laid out in a "Y" shape in plan in order to capture the sunlight and the best views. Additionally, this form allows each person to enjoy quiet moments in the bedrooms but also intensive family times in the center. Thus, there is a healthy balance between resting and sharing.

Save this picture!
Isometric View
Isometric View

The “Y” house has 3 directions: The north axis, with the master bedroom looking towards forest. The west axis, with children and guest rooms. The east axis, with the living and dining room that looks towards the forest glade and the mountains. Finally, in the center, where all axes intersect, sits a spacious and sunlit kitchen where the family can congregate.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sánchez
© Nicolás Sánchez

Outside, one enters the house by means of a rusty steel footbridge. Everything else around is untouched forest in order to appreciate nature in its pure state.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sánchez
© Nicolás Sánchez
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "House Over The Rocks / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos" [Casa sobre las Rocas / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos] 12 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892212/house-over-the-rocks-schwember-garcia-huidobro-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »