World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Stevens Lawson Architects
  6. 2010
  7. Te Kaitaka / Stevens Lawson Architects

Te Kaitaka / Stevens Lawson Architects

  • 17:00 - 10 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Te Kaitaka / Stevens Lawson Architects
Save this picture!
Te Kaitaka / Stevens Lawson Architects, © Mark Smith
© Mark Smith

© Mark Smith © Mark Smith © Mark Smith © Mark Smith + 22

Save this picture!
© Mark Smith
© Mark Smith

Text description provided by the architects. Te Kaitaka is nestled amongst the tussock covered hills of Roy’s Peninsula on the shores of Lake Wanaka, in the South Island of New Zealand. It is situated on the edge of Te Wahipounamu / Southwest New Zealand World Heritage Area and Mt Aspiring National Park. The area is renowned for its dramatic landscape with large valleys, carved out by ancient glaciers, dissecting high mountain ranges. It is also a Mecca for outdoor leisure activities including hiking, fishing, and boating in summer and skiing in winter.

Save this picture!
© Mark Smith
© Mark Smith

Our approach was to investigate an architectural language in conversation with the natural environment and local building traditions. Abstracted triangulated geometries and origami-like folds and cuts were employed to create a sculptural form that related strongly to the alpine landscape. This was articulated with reference to the forms and textures of the vernacular timber woolsheds of the area.

Save this picture!
© Mark Smith
© Mark Smith
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Mark Smith
© Mark Smith

Local planning rules required a building platform that was no greater than 25 meters square. Our design process started with a square piece of paper. It was tilted to create a roof plane that mirrored the slope of the land, then trimmed to fit the undulating landform and to create courtyards to the east and west. The roof plane was sliced on the angle and folded up to form sky-lights, the edges were folded down to form walls enclosing the space within.

Save this picture!
© Mark Smith
© Mark Smith

In Maori culture, the cloak, Te Kaitaka, is a potent symbol of shelter and nurture. A skin of natural cedar cloaks the raw concrete structure, analogous to the tussock draped over the rocky landscape. The weathered camouflage exterior gives way to a cave-like interior, the concrete and stone mass providing a sense of protection from the power of the landscape and the extreme regional climate. This is an intriguing but satisfying reversal of the orthodox material schema of concrete exterior and timber interior.

Save this picture!
© Mark Smith
© Mark Smith

The central living area comprises a series of diagonally interlocking spaces which culminate in a cavernous aperture which is carved through to the upper floor, creating a sense of connectedness and spatial fluidity. Shafts of winter sunlight penetrate deep into space through raised angular skylights and deep framed windows, evoking an almost spiritual atmosphere. The roof plane dips low, forming a sheltered verandah space, framing views to the lake and mountains.

Save this picture!
© Mark Smith
© Mark Smith

The materiality of the building has a tactility and earthy sensuality expressed by the textured concrete walls, rough-hewn schist floors, and bandsawn oiled timber ceilings. A subtle scent of cedar permeates the space. The building is enriched by handcrafted detailing and has been assembled with the skill and precision of a furniture maker. This house is a sanctuary for our clients, their family, and friends. Although generous in its proportions and theatrical in its expression it is also an intimate and sociable home with a sense of informality and an atmosphere of serenity. As a sculptural object within the landscape enfolding a rich interior experience, this house evokes a profound sense of place.

Save this picture!
© Mark Smith
© Mark Smith
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "Te Kaitaka / Stevens Lawson Architects" 10 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892179/te-kaitaka-stevens-lawson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »