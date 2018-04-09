World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. Vietnam
  5. Tropical Space
  6. 2017
  7. Chicken House / Tropical Space

Chicken House / Tropical Space

  • 22:00 - 9 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chicken House / Tropical Space
Save this picture!
Chicken House / Tropical Space, © Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

© Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam + 30

  • Architects

    Tropical Space

  • Location

    My Hanh Nam, Ward, Duc Hoa District, Long An Province, Vietnam

  • Architects in Charge

    Nguyen Hai Long, Tran Thi Ngu Ngon

  • Design Team

    Nguyen Anh Duc, Nguyen Thu Hoai, Nguyen Tuan Dang, Kota Sakurada, Ngoc Anh Jade Nguyen, Ho Phuong Uyen, Pham Khanh Duy

  • Area

    20.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Quang Dam
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The idea of the Chicken’s House comes from the customer request. They are an aged couple who longing to move to the countryside. They want to raise some chickens in the garden so that they can take care of them, feed them and watch them every day as a way to clear their mind. They look forward to their children and grandchildren could come and visit them often and have space for them to play around when they stay. 

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The design team does not want to imprison the chickens in small cages. The chickens also need free space, air, a place to drink water, lay and hatch eggs. Sometimes, they dig the soil, eat some leaves or chase each other. The design team wants to give them a large and safe space to form a miniature social community for chickens and ducks.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

Metal grill and cemboard are used to made this chicken’s house. The size is 2mx10mx2m, which is suitable for kids to play in. The metal grill surrounding limit the safe space for the chicken but brings the unlimited view and connection between inside and outside

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Basing on the chickens living habit, they often go up high in the dark. To create more activities for them, the team creates additional vertical axis. The boxes are hung up and connected by lightweight stairs, the space below those boxes combined with the canopy to avoid sunlight.

Around the cages, the owner will grow vegetables and luffa which can climb up and cover the roof to create the shadow for the chicken coop. In term of cleaning the coop, all water and chicken waste will drain to the sides of the garden to irrigate vegetables.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Designing this chicken house actually aims to create fun and inspiration for the kids. The team thinks of the little kids in the big cities, they are growing up in a society where adults live fast and always busy. The kids only know about school, studying and games.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

When we finished the chicken house, we realized that sometimes humans also need to relax in order to have the freedom as chickens.  The simple things make life more beautiful and lovely.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Small Scale Vietnam
Cite: "Chicken House / Tropical Space" 09 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892163/chicken-house-tropical-space/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »