  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Hotels
  Thailand
  Plan Architect
  2018
  Bangkok Midtown Hotel / Plan Architect

Bangkok Midtown Hotel / Plan Architect

  • 22:00 - 10 April, 2018
Bangkok Midtown Hotel / Plan Architect
Bangkok Midtown Hotel / Plan Architect, © PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio

© PanoramicStudio © PanoramicStudio © PanoramicStudio © PanoramicStudio + 26

  • Architects

    Plan Architect

  • Location

    888 Thanon Rama VI, Khwaeng Thanon Phetchaburi, Khet Ratchathewi, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10400, Thailand

  • Architects in Charge

    Sinn Phonghanyudh, Somsak Chanokprasit, Wara Jithpratugs, Naphasorn Kiatwinyoo

  • Area

    9.287 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    PanoramicStudio

  • Landscape Architect

    PL Design Co., Ltd.

  • Mechanical Engineers

    Plan Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Structural Engineers

    PSAA Consulting Engineers Co., Ltd.

  • Contractor

    N-Tec Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    Bangkok Midtown Hotel Co., Ltd.
© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio

Text description provided by the architects. Bangkok Midtown Hotel is a 6-storey hotel with a multiple of public facilities such as main lobby, restaurant, swimming pool and Thai spa. The 4-star hotel is located among untidy surroundings and very close to row houses at 3 sides of the site. The only side, the front, that connected to Rama VI road is intentionally designed to engage with an open courtyard.

© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio

Our main concept of the project is to reinterpret a visual definition of "traditional Thai" and transform it to be "Contemporary Thai" architecture. The Thai traditional floral mobile is purposed as building facade pattern and a visual filter for both users and neighborhood. The façade also acts as a second skin and sunshade of the building which creates a shape-duplicated shadow on the wall. 

© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio
Floor 01 Plan
Floor 01 Plan
© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio

 The front side is gradually opened to be a welcome main approach of the building. In the courtyard, the pillar-alike vertical fins represent the traditional Thai temple pillar. At the end of the group of pillars, reflecting glass wall is designed and situated in order to create a visual continuous hall.  The bridge on the roof is initially designed to be a roof top bar. Its bottom is covered with mirror finished aluminum composite panels with a different angle in each panel.  Not only it creates an illusion reflecting effect but also referred to be identical to a character of mosaic glasses on Thai pagoda.

© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio
Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Thailand
