Hikari House / PranalaAssociates

  • 19:00 - 10 April, 2018
Hikari House / PranalaAssociates
Hikari House / PranalaAssociates, © Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

© Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo + 28

  • Architects

    PranalaAssociates

  • Location

    Bandung, Indonesia

  • Principal Architects

    Ronald Pallencaoe, Erick Laurentius

  • Design Team

    Chrystal Natalie

  • Area

    422.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Mario Wibowo

  • Main Contractor

    Bouw Atelier

  • Furniture Consultant

    Alpha Interdesign

  • Landscape Consultant

    Larch Studio

  • Site Area

    750 m2
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Hikari House is a residential project located in Bandung, Indonesia. In a house where people lives and grow, layout plays a significant part in the design of a residential house, which speaks about the connection and synergy between public, private and service areas.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Hikari House, which literally means “House of Light”, is designed to give users the experience of how natural lighting and time interact with architecture. The natural light that sips into the house will vary, not only by day, yet the light will constantly change following the movement of the sun towards the earth that changes throughout the year. In addition to natural lighting, air flow plays a role in this house. The flow is designed the way the house ‘breathes’ from the terrace and living area towards the dining and dry garden.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Using the terrace house concept which creates a twist of the exterior and interior, made a different ambiance that blurs the boundaries of indoor and outdoor of Hikari House. Emphasizing the connection between outdoor and indoor, the pile that presents at the backyard is made at the same height with the eye level of the user that sits in the living room. This creates a stronger bond between outdoor and indoor elements. Then, the cactus garden that is seen from the dining room, creates a joinery of the outdoor to the indoor seamlessly. Furthermore, with the additional void space that exists besides the dining room, it makes the indoor space more spacious when the partition glass is opened.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

As the interior design is a unity and is inseparable with the architecture itself, the interior of this house is stitched by the elements that can be seen throughout the building. Architectural approach, natural lighting, artificial lighting, furniture, decorative accents, up to the landscape that pleases, those are the elements that communicate and felt from the inside of the house.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The façade of this house is facing towards the west, with a solid look that gives the user privacy and prevents the interior from the afternoon sunlight glare. The form and material of the house represent the idea of creating a house with low maintenance. Furthermore, the explicit usage of material such as exposed concrete, ulin wood, and steel bars used for the exterior, this house creates an impression of a modern tropical house. 

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
