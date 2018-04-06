Carlo Ratti's Writing Robot Transforms Your Wall into an Artistic Canvas

Save this picture! Courtesy of Gary di Silvio and Giacomo Mangia

Carlo Ratti Associati (CRA) has unveiled Scribit, a “writing robot” which draws images and text on any wall surface, turning office, living, and bathroom walls into a blank canvas for artistic expression. Using in-built engines, Scribit can draw, cancel, and re-draw new content an infinite number of times, allowing users to print different images, messages, or feeds every day.

Scribit is always connected to the internet, allowing users to download, upload or source any online content. Operating in real time, Scribit immediately reproduces any data sent to it by the user, be it a restaurant posting the day’s menu, a financial firm posting stock market updates in its lobby, or an art enthusiast projecting their own content on the living room wall.

The 7-inch x 3-inch (20cm x 8cm) robot can be installed in less than five minutes, requiring only two nails and a power plug, and can operate on any vertical surface including whiteboards, plaster, or glass. Working on a two-axis plane, controlled by two light cables hanging off a vertical wall, Scribit uses four colored markers to reproduce content.

We are totally deluged with information, and spend too much of our non-sleeping time in front of one form or another of digital screen – TV, desktop computer, laptop, tablet or phone. Do we really want to add more screens to our lives. Scribit offers up an alternative: a robotic system that draws on any kind of vertical surface, following a primordial act performed by humanity since our first cave graffiti.

-Carlo Ratti, Founding Partner, Carlo Ratti Associati

Scribit, the Latin translation of “s/he writes,” represents the latest CRA investigation into writing machines, with previous projects including the OSARCH installation at the 2011 Istanbul Design Biennale, the façade of the Future Food District at Milan’s World Expo 2015, and UFO-Urban Flying Opera, a fleet of painting drones programmed to draw a collectively-sourced image.

Produced In collaboration with Makr Shakr, Scribit will be displayed from 16th to 25th April 2018 in Milan’s Plazza del Duomo during Milan Design Week. A subsequent crowdfunding campaign will launch on 5th June 2018.

News via: Scribit