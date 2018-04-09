World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Bornstein Lyckefors Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Öjersjö-House / Bornstein Lyckefors Architects

Öjersjö-House / Bornstein Lyckefors Architects

  • 05:00 - 9 April, 2018
Öjersjö-House / Bornstein Lyckefors Architects
Öjersjö-House / Bornstein Lyckefors Architects, © Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson

© Bert Leandersson

© Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson

Text description provided by the architects. Located east of Gothenburg, the Öjersjö-house is a modest dwelling overlooking the lake Stora Kåsjön. Designed by Swedish Bornstein Lyckefors Architects Villa Öjersjö is a contemporary black wooden house. The dwelling interweaves with the site in a concept where the program is swept under the ”carpet” by lifting the landscape.

© Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson
Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1
© Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson

The leading architect behind the project, Andreas Lyckefors, describes the process: -”The main challenge was to fit program and volume into the complex context without compromising lake view and privacy issues for the dwelling and doing so in one draw with the pencil. Our client lived in a house behind the site of the new building. Adding their concerns to the regulations connected to the site created a small widow to place the house on site.

© Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson

Lyckefors continues: -”We introduced the idea of lifting the landscape and use it as a straight surface to frame the program of the building. That allowed us to create a balance between solitariness and interaction with the surrounding urban texture while it keeping the design together in one gesture. The house is closed towards the street and open to the west and the view. The tilted roof structure also creates a dynamic interior with different heights and levels.

Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

The Öjersö-house is a wooden house with a solid tree interior. The exterior is boarded with black calcimine color. The dark exterior is put in contrast to the solid wood interior. The roof has a smooth gradient, leading from the bottom floor containing the garage, towards the main point. The contours of the surrounding landscape are covered in 3 volumes, in cubic forms. The garage, living room and the remaining house acquire extra space because of the porch roof that ends 2,5 floors up into the highest point of the house. 

© Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden
