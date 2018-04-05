180 Creative Camp 2018 in Abrantes, Portugal

This year Canal180 will host the 180 Creative Camp for the 7th time. An 8-day creative boot camp happening in Abrantes, Portugal, from 1st to 8th July. We provide time and place for young creators and invited artists to learn from each other, exchange experiences and create new projects together.

We invite creators of all disciplines including design, architecture, art, music, video, photography, illustration and installation. Whether it’s improving your analog photography skills with Negative Feedback, consulting your portfolios with Jordy Van Den Nieuwendijk and Elise by Olsen, or creating a graphic intervention with The Royal Studio for the locals — everyone is encouraged to get creative and put some ideas in practice during the week!

THE LINE UP

The 180 Creative Camp will give the participants a chance to work with the most interesting names. Jordy Van Den Nieuwendijk, a Dutch illustrator and painter, known for his whimsically colorful works which are instantly recognizable. He is one of the most sought-out and productive artists of today. Gained popularity in 2009 and has hardly stopped working since.

From London, George Muncey, the curator and creator of the Negative Feedback, a quarterly magazine and weekly videos celebrating contemporary photography, giving a new insight and outlook on the current state of analog photography. We will dive into the vibrant world of managed chaos with the Portuguese Royal Studio who are turning the contemporary graphic design on its head elevating it beyond the realms of trendy. You will also have a chance to meet “the world’s youngest editor-in-chief,” Elise by Olsen. Last but not least, we’ll enjoy one of the beautiful Portuguese evenings during the concert of Luis Severo.

8 DAYS OF CREATIVITY

This is just a taste of all the incredible workshops and meetings that will happen in Abrantes, Portugal. We’ll have a series of workshops, conferences and projects developed under the name of ACADEMY. We’ll work with and for the locals making public interventions and content productions in the FACTORY. But 180 Creative Camp is also a lot of fun, so we are bringing concerts, live cinema, exhibitions and public activities in the FESTIVAL. More names will be announced soon, so follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Since 2012, people from all over the world, from Los Angeles to Copenhagen, Santiago de Chile to Berlin, have come to 180 Creative Camp showing their best. We are taking on the challenge to outdo ourselves yet again!

For further information please download our special document with FAQ’s. If you still have doubts about something you can also drop us a line at info@180.camp. Subscribe to our Newsletter for exclusive content and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.

About Canal180

Canal180 is the first Portuguese Open Source TV channel entirely dedicated to culture, arts and creativity. Following the ever-changing artistic agenda, the channel broadcasts innovative content, created by a new generation of artists. Canal180 also exclusively produces and curates projects from around the world.

Combining internet and TV in the same platform, Canal180 is targeted to a growing audience that can finally watch original content on art and culture at easy access. An award-winning TV channel based in Portugal, Canal180 aims to broadcast worldwide via cable television operators. If you’re interested in broadcasting Canal180 in your country please contact canal180@ostv.pt

About 180 Creative Camp

180 Creative Camp is an extension of Canal180’s brand and it can be defined as one of the most important events regarding creativity and communication, on a global scale. It’s a week dedicated to arts and creativity, with a diverse group of creators from many artistic areas. During a week, many artistic fields are explored through talks, workshops and debates with some national and international icons coming from areas such as cinema, music, architecture, urban art, design, etc.