  3. Woods Bagot Masterplan "The Next Generation of Mixed-Use Development" in Perth

Woods Bagot Masterplan "The Next Generation of Mixed-Use Development" in Perth

Woods Bagot Masterplan "The Next Generation of Mixed-Use Development" in Perth
© Tom Nattrass
International design studio Woods Bagot has generated a masterplan for what they are calling, “the next generation of mixed-use developments for Perth.” The 17,469-square-meter island development, named Applecross Central, boasts three sides of storefront in the heart of the Canning Bridge Precinct, overlooking the Swan and Canning Rivers.

© Tom Nattrass
Inspired by Perth’s complex waterways and racing history, Applecross Central caters to diverse lifestyles. Towers of varying heights house six distinct zones: residential, senior living, education, workplace, hotel, and retail. Offices, medical suites, childcare facilities, supermarkets, specialty stores, a library, and cafe are all connected by covered, landscaped paths and raised pedestrian links.

© Tom Nattrass
Applecross Central is open for expressions of interest sale, closing on Thursday, May 17th 2018.

© Tom Nattrass
See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Woods Bagot Masterplan "The Next Generation of Mixed-Use Development" in Perth" 08 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892021/woods-bagot-masterplan-the-next-generation-of-mixed-use-development-in-perth/> ISSN 0719-8884

