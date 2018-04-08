Woods Bagot Masterplan "The Next Generation of Mixed-Use Development" in Perth

International design studio Woods Bagot has generated a masterplan for what they are calling, “the next generation of mixed-use developments for Perth.” The 17,469-square-meter island development, named Applecross Central, boasts three sides of storefront in the heart of the Canning Bridge Precinct, overlooking the Swan and Canning Rivers.
Inspired by Perth’s complex waterways and racing history, Applecross Central caters to diverse lifestyles. Towers of varying heights house six distinct zones: residential, senior living, education, workplace, hotel, and retail. Offices, medical suites, childcare facilities, supermarkets, specialty stores, a library, and cafe are all connected by covered, landscaped paths and raised pedestrian links.
Applecross Central is open for expressions of interest sale, closing on Thursday, May 17th 2018.