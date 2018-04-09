World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. comoVER Arquitetura Urbanismo
  6. 2016
  QP House / comoVER Arquitetura Urbanismo

QP House / comoVER Arquitetura Urbanismo

  09:00 - 9 April, 2018
QP House / comoVER Arquitetura Urbanismo
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

© Manuel Sá

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. In a 358 m² lot, the QP House design aims at the harmonic relation with its terrain: the ground floor plan allows a full longitudinal area to be free, accommodating the garage, balcony, swimming pool, and garden, with an unusual and fantastic free space, when compared to the same site typology, common in similar dwellings. The built floor plan offers natural light, ventilation and visuals of the entire terrain through sliding glass panels, which, when totally opened, integrates internal and external spaces in a singular manner, only possible in warm and sunny Brazilian weather.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

In the QP House, the living room has variable ceiling heights, allowing for its horizontal boundaries, internal comfort, intertwined with the external balcony, protected by the cantilevered second floor.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The kitchen also benefits from the transparency and natural ventilation, guaranteed by the large sliding glass doors. The space destined to housekeeping rooms have an ideal area to attend the functionality and fluid free lifestyle that the house demonstrates. The steel "waterfall" style shaped staircase, connecting the two floors, shares the same concept of the house: light, transparency, and elegance.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The second floor, a prismatic volume that seems to float beneath the ground floor pavilion, accommodates three large master bedrooms and a home office. Besides the large bedroom windows, protected by sliding wooden brise-soleil, another highlight is the bathroom’s skylight domus that illuminate and ventilate the rooms, contrasting with the grandiosity of the ceiling height. The terrace positioned strategically in the back of the terrain, offers incredible views, ensuring moments of joy and relaxation.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Cite: "QP House / comoVER Arquitetura Urbanismo" [Casa QP / comoVER Arquitetura Urbanismo] 09 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892006/qp-house-comover-arquitetura-urbanismo/> ISSN 0719-8884

