World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Pandolfini Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Washington Avenue Townhouses / Pandolfini Architects

Washington Avenue Townhouses / Pandolfini Architects

  • 20:00 - 8 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Washington Avenue Townhouses / Pandolfini Architects
Save this picture!
Washington Avenue Townhouses / Pandolfini Architects, © Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

© Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell + 15

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. These homes tell the story of a family and examine how large suburban blocks can be adapted to deal with generational change and the rapid rise of property prices. The site was purchased in 1972 and was the long-time family home of our clients. 40 years on, the children had grown up, moved out and the original Californian bungalow had fallen into disrepair. Circumstances arose requiring one of the sons and his young family to move back to live with their father and the decision was made to build two homes on the site so they could all live together without… living together.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The brief was simple; create two generous homes on the site which didn’t feel like townhouses. There were several precedents along the leafy, eastern suburb street for subdividing a block of land; side by side townhouses with front facades dominated by garages and rooms accessed off a long corridor. We flipped this arrangement and located one dwelling behind the other, providing each home with large entry spaces, generous living areas and gardens oriented to the northern aspect.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The front façade gives little away to the street with the new houses designed to read as a single residence, referencing the established rhythm of the streetscape. A simple material palette of black zinc cladding and stained black timber battens reinforce the sculptural form of the building. Patterned timber screens conceal the large front windows, providing privacy to the inhabitants and eroding the elements typically associated with a house. The two homes have been designed specifically for their inhabitants; a two-bedroom apartment at the front for the father and a larger, three-bedroom apartment for the son and his young family at the rear.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Front Elevation
Front Elevation
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Elements typically associated with much larger houses have been used to provide a sense of space and in the tightly planned block. Entry to the back apartment is via a dramatic double height foyer space, lit from above by a large circular skylight and containing a solid steel staircase. Heavily textured concrete render and black timber are used on the internal walls which have been designed to slowly reveal and delineate the living spaces as one moves through the house.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

This development has successfully provided two generations with generous homes on the one site -affording them the associated social and financial benefits. The sculptural façade provides a counterpoint to the adjacent townhouses and a positive contribution to the streetscape and wider neighborhood.  

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Washington Avenue Townhouses / Pandolfini Architects" 08 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891999/washington-avenue-townhouses-pandolfini-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »