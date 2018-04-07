World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Robert Young Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Further Lane Pool House / Robert Young Architects

Further Lane Pool House / Robert Young Architects

  • 13:00 - 7 April, 2018
Further Lane Pool House / Robert Young Architects
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

  • Structural Engineer

    John Condon Engineering PC

  • General Contractor

    Fountainhead Construction

  • Landscape Architect

    LaGuardia Design Group

  • Landscape Contractor

    Whitmores
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

Text description provided by the architects. The goal for this Hamptons pool house was to create a maximum variety of experiences within a relatively small set of indoor and outdoor spaces, all within eyeshot and earshot of each other. Moving through the space reveals a range of dedicated areas: a seating area with fireplace, trellised sections that frame the sky, enclosed areas for storage and food prep, and a changing room and bathroom. Elements of nature abound, from cedar louvers to bluestone floors to a natural zinc roof, which will patina over time. Plenty of trees and foliage surrounding the structure give it a feeling of enclosure, so that you can’t tell where the architecture ends and landscape design begins. A chimney made of handmade Petersen bricks from Denmark rises above, anchoring the composition of spaces with a place to gather.

© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman
Cite: "Further Lane Pool House / Robert Young Architects" 07 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891980/further-lane-pool-house-robert-young-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

