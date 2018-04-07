Further Lane Pool House / Robert Young Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationEast Hampton, United States
-
Lead ArchitectsRobert Young, Justin Blejer and Viktoria Rauter
-
Area250.0 ft2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
Structural EngineerJohn Condon Engineering PC
-
General ContractorFountainhead Construction
-
Landscape ArchitectLaGuardia Design Group
-
Landscape ContractorWhitmores
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The goal for this Hamptons pool house was to create a maximum variety of experiences within a relatively small set of indoor and outdoor spaces, all within eyeshot and earshot of each other. Moving through the space reveals a range of dedicated areas: a seating area with fireplace, trellised sections that frame the sky, enclosed areas for storage and food prep, and a changing room and bathroom. Elements of nature abound, from cedar louvers to bluestone floors to a natural zinc roof, which will patina over time. Plenty of trees and foliage surrounding the structure give it a feeling of enclosure, so that you can’t tell where the architecture ends and landscape design begins. A chimney made of handmade Petersen bricks from Denmark rises above, anchoring the composition of spaces with a place to gather.