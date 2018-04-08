World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Perreta Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Tramuntana House / Perreta Arquitectura

Tramuntana House / Perreta Arquitectura

  • 09:00 - 8 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tramuntana House / Perreta Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Tramuntana House / Perreta Arquitectura, © Alfonso Calza
© Alfonso Calza

© Alfonso Calza © Alfonso Calza © Alfonso Calza Tramuntana House / Perreta Arquitectura + 15

  • Architects

    Perreta Arquitectura

  • Location

    Bétera, Spain

  • Architect

    Julio Gómez-Perreta de Mateo

  • Architects in Charge

    Marco Busca, Maria Dolores Bernal, Amparo Morant, Paula Zafra, Antonio Orero y Jorge Espí

  • Technical Architect

    Jordi Vicedo

  • Area

    246.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Alfonso Calza
Save this picture!
© Alfonso Calza
© Alfonso Calza

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Torre en Conill, Bétera, it is a house completely open to east orientation, where the fields of the golf club are located, on the ground floor the house is distributed in two areas, on the one hand two rooms with their respective bathrooms and on the other side a large space where the large living room and kitchen is located, this large space is flanked on one side by a cantilevered staircase, supported by a concrete wall and on the other side in the large windows that open the space towards the garden.

Save this picture!
© Alfonso Calza
© Alfonso Calza
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Alfonso Calza
© Alfonso Calza

On the upper floor is the suite room with the same scheme as the day area on the ground floor, a large space where the bathroom and the bedroom are located in a open space, always overlooking the golf club.

Save this picture!
© Alfonso Calza
© Alfonso Calza

The house is defined by concrete planes that fold forming the roof and the wall also of concrete that defines the west facade, the worst orientation in the Mediterranean climate. The east facade that opens onto the views of the golf fields is formed by large carpentries that form a large glass wall.

Save this picture!
© Alfonso Calza
© Alfonso Calza

From the outside, the vertices formed by the concrete planes that form the enclosure of the west facade and the roof that forms the terraces next to the pool are accentuated. The house acquires a singular personality as much by the form as by the simplicity of the used materials.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "Tramuntana House / Perreta Arquitectura" [Casa Tramuntana / Perreta Arquitectura] 08 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891979/tramuntana-house-perreta-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »