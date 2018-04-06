World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Spain
  5. Lucas y Hernández-Gil
  6. 2017
  7. CASAPLATA / Lucas y Hernández-Gil

CASAPLATA / Lucas y Hernández-Gil

  • 11:00 - 6 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
CASAPLATA / Lucas y Hernández-Gil
Save this picture!
CASAPLATA / Lucas y Hernández-Gil, © Juan Delgado
© Juan Delgado

© Juan Delgado © Juan Delgado © Juan Delgado © Juan Delgado + 29

  • Architects

    Lucas y Hernández-Gil

  • Location

    Calle Amor de Dios, 7, 41002 Sevilla, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Fernando Hernández-Gil Ruano

  • Architect Collaborator

    Raquel Quirós Marcos

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Juan Delgado
Save this picture!
© Juan Delgado
© Juan Delgado

Text description provided by the architects. CASAPLATA is a restaurant and cocktail bar in the very center of Seville.

Save this picture!
© Juan Delgado
© Juan Delgado
Save this picture!
overview
overview
Save this picture!
© Juan Delgado
© Juan Delgado

In this context a lot of restaurants are looking for a historical revival from the past. In contrast, our project is betting on the future, avoiding nostalgia and looking for our own and singular image.

Save this picture!
isometric
isometric

As Georgio Morandi's still lives...

Save this picture!
© Juan Delgado
© Juan Delgado

this project can be defined as some strong color pieces that stand out over a silver gray atmosphere

Save this picture!
© Juan Delgado
© Juan Delgado

All these with the aim of reinforcing the gastronomical experience by blurring the lines of the environment to focus on what is within reach.

Save this picture!
© Juan Delgado
© Juan Delgado

On this underdone stage appear vaporous furniture made on colored perforated sheet.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Lucas y Hernández-Gil
Cortesía de Lucas y Hernández-Gil
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Bar Spain
Cite: "CASAPLATA / Lucas y Hernández-Gil" [CASAPLATA / Lucas y Hernández-Gil] 06 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891977/casaplata-lucas-y-hernandez-gil/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »