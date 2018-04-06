CASAPLATA / Lucas y Hernández-Gil

+ 29

Architects Lucas y Hernández-Gil

Location Calle Amor de Dios, 7, 41002 Sevilla, Spain

Architect in Charge Fernando Hernández-Gil Ruano

Architect Collaborator Raquel Quirós Marcos

Area 140.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Juan Delgado

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. CASAPLATA is a restaurant and cocktail bar in the very center of Seville.

In this context a lot of restaurants are looking for a historical revival from the past. In contrast, our project is betting on the future, avoiding nostalgia and looking for our own and singular image.

As Georgio Morandi's still lives...

this project can be defined as some strong color pieces that stand out over a silver gray atmosphere

All these with the aim of reinforcing the gastronomical experience by blurring the lines of the environment to focus on what is within reach.

On this underdone stage appear vaporous furniture made on colored perforated sheet.