World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. J_spy Architecture and Design
  6. 2017
  7. Catskills House / J_spy Architecture and Design

Catskills House / J_spy Architecture and Design

  • 13:00 - 9 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Catskills House / J_spy Architecture and Design
Save this picture!
Catskills House / J_spy Architecture and Design, © Amanda Kirkpatrick
© Amanda Kirkpatrick

© Amanda Kirkpatrick © Amanda Kirkpatrick © Amanda Kirkpatrick © Amanda Kirkpatrick + 16

Save this picture!
© Amanda Kirkpatrick
© Amanda Kirkpatrick

Text description provided by the architects. This small house located in the Catskills, NY is designed as a weekend getaway for a family living near New York City. The house sits on 6 acres of land, but is only a little more than 1,000 sq. ft., which is enough to provide a comfortable setting for the family to enjoy the nature of the site. What makes this house unique is the simplicity of the form which is essentially 4 volumes.  The three base volumes are all clad in ground faced concrete block inside and outside, and contain the support spaces of the house.  The fourth volume is clad in metal and sits on top of the 3 concrete block volumes to enclose the main living space of the house.  The oversized mahogany wood windows complete the enclosure between the concrete block volumes.  

Save this picture!
© Amanda Kirkpatrick
© Amanda Kirkpatrick
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Amanda Kirkpatrick
© Amanda Kirkpatrick

On the inside, the white metal volume is a raised ceiling in the main space which is finished in plywood with operable skylights at the top. A portion of the plywood is cut into slats with a felt fabric behind to soften the acoustics in an otherwise hard surfaced space. The metal volume also overhangs the large openings providing weather protection and solar shading in the summer.  The only utility at the site is electricity, so to provide energy efficient heating, a geothermal heat pump is connected to a 400 ft. well that provides the heat to hydronic radiant tubes cast into the polished concrete floor. In the summer, the geothermal system switches to a ducted system for cooling. The energy efficient mechanical system, along with the roof overhangs that provide shading in the summer and allow solar heat gain in the winter, help make this house very energy efficient.  The house is the perfect outpost to explore the site and the natural setting of the Catskills.

Save this picture!
© Amanda Kirkpatrick
© Amanda Kirkpatrick
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Amanda Kirkpatrick
© Amanda Kirkpatrick
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Catskills House / J_spy Architecture and Design" 09 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891966/catskills-house-j-spy-architecture-and-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »