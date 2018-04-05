World
  These Are The 20 Most Livable Cities in the World in 2018

These Are The 20 Most Livable Cities in the World in 2018

These Are The 20 Most Livable Cities in the World in 2018
© Miroslav Petrasko [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageViena, Austria
© Miroslav Petrasko [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageViena, Austria

For the ninth consecutive year, Vienna reaches the first place in Mercer rankings on cities with the best quality of life in the world. Despite the current economic volatility in the European continent, the Austrian capital joins eight other European cities in the top ten. 

This is the 20th edition of the Mercer Rankings. The consultancy, which specializes in advising multinational companies in the transfer of employees, evaluated more than 450 cities around the world. Their rankings take into account 39 factors divided into 10 categories, including political and economic environment, socio-cultural status, sanitation, educational and leisure opportunities, housing markets and natural disasters.

At the regional level, Vancouver (5th), Singapore (25th), Montevideo (77th) and Port Louis (83rd) are the highest ranking cities in North America, Asia, Latin America and Africa respectively. According to Mercer, the twenty cities with the best quality of life in the world are:

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/mark-gunn/28426846501/'>Mark Gunn [Flickr]</a>, bajo licencia <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/">CC BY 2.0</a>. ImageZurich, Suiza © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/patarika/35144631252'>PATARIKA [Flickr]</a>, bajo licencia <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/">CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>. ImageAuckland, Nueva Zelanda © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/mariano-mantel/10354531996/'>Mariano Mantel [Flickr]</a>, bajo licencia <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/">CC BY-NC 2.0</a>. ImageMunich, Alemania © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/gord99/15967566717'>Gord McKenna [Flickr]</a>, bajo licencia <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/">CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>. ImageVancouver, Canadá + 20

1. Vienna, Austria

© Miroslav Petrasko [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageViena, Austria
© Miroslav Petrasko [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageViena, Austria

2. Zurich, Switzerland

© Mark Gunn [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY 2.0. ImageZurich, Suiza
© Mark Gunn [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY 2.0. ImageZurich, Suiza

3. Auckland, New Zealand

© PATARIKA [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageAuckland, Nueva Zelanda
© PATARIKA [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageAuckland, Nueva Zelanda

4. Munich, Germany

© Mariano Mantel [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC 2.0. ImageMunich, Alemania
© Mariano Mantel [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC 2.0. ImageMunich, Alemania

5. Vancouver, Canada

© Gord McKenna [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageVancouver, Canadá
© Gord McKenna [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageVancouver, Canadá

6. Düsseldorf, Germany

© Simon Collison [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageDüsseldorf, Alemania
© Simon Collison [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageDüsseldorf, Alemania

7. Frankfurt, Germany

© Polybert49 [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-SA 2.0. ImageFrankfurt, Alemania
© Polybert49 [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-SA 2.0. ImageFrankfurt, Alemania

8. Geneva, Switzerland

© Erik Harström [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageGinebra, Suiza
© Erik Harström [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageGinebra, Suiza

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

© Thomas D Mørkeberg [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageCopenhague, Dinamarca
© Thomas D Mørkeberg [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageCopenhague, Dinamarca

10. Basel, Switzerland

© VV Nincic [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY 2.0. ImageBasilea, Suiza
© VV Nincic [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY 2.0. ImageBasilea, Suiza

11. Sydney, Australia

© Kevin Rheese [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY 2.0. ImageSydney, Australia
© Kevin Rheese [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY 2.0. ImageSydney, Australia

12. Amsterdam, the Netherlands

© jorgegaygago [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageÁmsterdam, Holanda
© jorgegaygago [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageÁmsterdam, Holanda

13. Berlin, Germany

© Daniel Mennerich [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageBerlín, Alemania
© Daniel Mennerich [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageBerlín, Alemania

14. Bern, Switzerland

© dmitry vetrov [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageBern, Suiza
© dmitry vetrov [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageBern, Suiza

15. Wellington, New Zealand

© Andrea Schaffer [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY 2.0. ImageWellington, Nueva Zelanda
© Andrea Schaffer [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY 2.0. ImageWellington, Nueva Zelanda

16. Melbourne, Australia

© Ari Bakker [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY 2.0. ImageMelbourne, Australia
© Ari Bakker [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY 2.0. ImageMelbourne, Australia

17. Toronto, Canada

© mariusz kluzniak [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageToronto, Canadá
© mariusz kluzniak [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageToronto, Canadá

18. Luxembourg, Luxembourg

© Hans Porochelt [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageLuxemburgo, Luxemburgo
© Hans Porochelt [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageLuxemburgo, Luxemburgo

19. Ottawa, Canada

© Michael Muraz [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageOttawa, Canadá
© Michael Muraz [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageOttawa, Canadá

20. Hamburg, Germany

© Carsten Frenzl [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY 2.0. ImageHamburgo, Alemania
© Carsten Frenzl [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY 2.0. ImageHamburgo, Alemania

Find out all the details of the rankings here.

