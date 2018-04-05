House In Rua do Paraíso / fala atelier

-
Architects
LocationPorto, Portugal
TeamFilipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Rute Peixoto, Lera Samovich, Paulo Sousa
Project Year2017
Photographs
Landscape ArchitectJoão Magalhães
ContractorEngilaco lda
ClientDomingo Discreto lda
Text description provided by the architects. A bourgeois 19th-century single-family house was to be divided into a series of identical studio apartments: four living spaces, some circulation areas, and a private backyard. The project happens within a given system of constraints, aiming at an unexpected complexity, finding a certain interest within a very banal set of programs.
Unorthodox everyday spaces are built according to a clearly defined syntax and grammar. The four living rooms are different from each other while sharing the same language, the same set of figures. A defined number of elements - morphemes - within which the project operates: the stepped wall, the curve, two doors (one pink and one green), the striped surface of the floor. The living area becomes a gallery space.
The front facade is almost unchanged. The shabby tiles are replaced by polished green marble contrasting with the roughness of the existing granite frames. A circle of white marble is added to balance the composition.
The back facade is rebuilt. It becomes taller to match the neighbor's scale, like a mask or a temple, with two square windows framing interior scenarios. The polished facade has a bold pattern of vertical stripes assembled with white, green and black marble, creating a rich, yet flat, surface.
The entrance door is hidden within the pattern and a brass circle ends the piece. The pattern disguises the scale of the building and its program while being unnecessarily proud and exuberant. The back facade becomes a painting for neighbors to look at, the main facade for private use.