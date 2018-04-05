World
i

i

i

i

i

House In Rua do Paraíso / fala atelier

  09:00 - 5 April, 2018
House In Rua do Paraíso / fala atelier
Save this picture!
House In Rua do Paraíso / fala atelier, © Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

© Ricardo Loureiro © Ricardo Loureiro © Ricardo Loureiro © Ricardo Loureiro + 7

  • Architects

    fala atelier

  • Location

    Porto, Portugal

  • Team

    Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Rute Peixoto, Lera Samovich, Paulo Sousa

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ricardo Loureiro
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Text description provided by the architects. A bourgeois 19th-century single-family house was to be divided into a series of identical studio apartments: four living spaces, some circulation areas, and a private backyard. The project happens within a given system of constraints, aiming at an unexpected complexity, finding a certain interest within a very banal set of programs. 

Save this picture!
Volume Concept
Volume Concept

Unorthodox everyday spaces are built according to a clearly defined syntax and grammar. The four living rooms are different from each other while sharing the same language, the same set of figures. A defined number of elements - morphemes - within which the project operates: the stepped wall, the curve, two doors (one pink and one green), the striped surface of the floor. The living area becomes a gallery space.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

The front facade is almost unchanged. The shabby tiles are replaced by polished green marble contrasting with the roughness of the existing granite frames. A circle of white marble is added to balance the composition. 

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

The back facade is rebuilt. It becomes taller to match the neighbor's scale, like a mask or a temple, with two square windows framing interior scenarios. The polished facade has a bold pattern of vertical stripes assembled with white, green and black marble, creating a rich, yet flat, surface. 

Save this picture!
Interior Drawing
Interior Drawing

The entrance door is hidden within the pattern and a brass circle ends the piece. The pattern disguises the scale of the building and its program while being unnecessarily proud and exuberant. The back facade becomes a painting for neighbors to look at, the main facade for private use.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
Cite: "House In Rua do Paraíso / fala atelier" [Casa na Rua do Paraíso / fala atelier] 05 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891928/house-in-rua-do-paraiso-fala-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

