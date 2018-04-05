Dizzying, Abstract and Meticulous Worlds Created by Artist Benjamin Sack

Save this picture! I Am That I Hand. Image © Benjamin Sack

Perhaps as a form of "abstract urbanism," artist Benjamin Sack uses pen and paper to build cities and worlds that come to life as he draws. Towers and low-rise buildings merge together to form familiar yet unimaginably intricate cityscapes with complex spatial arrangements, and, in some cases, in human form. This brand of "abstract urbanism" introduces a provocative perspective on urban context and its relation to those who inhabit it.

Described on his own Instagram account (@ibensack) as a "Composer of worlds", Sack harnesses a range of geometries to construct his illustrations—all while maintaining a very high level of detail that helps further the intimacy of his work. From harsh, angular arrangements, to soft, billowing curves, each piece of art conveys a sense of place and scale.

Save this picture! Song of the Earth. Image © Benjamin Sack

Save this picture! Garden in Thought. Image © Benjamin Sack

Save this picture! Opus of Time. Image © Benjamin Sack

Save this picture! Tango in the Garden of the Mind. Image © Benjamin Sack

You can see more of Ben Sack's work on his website here.