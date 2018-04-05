World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Dizzying, Abstract and Meticulous Worlds Created by Artist Benjamin Sack

Dizzying, Abstract and Meticulous Worlds Created by Artist Benjamin Sack

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Dizzying, Abstract and Meticulous Worlds Created by Artist Benjamin Sack
Save this picture!
I Am That I Hand. Image © Benjamin Sack
I Am That I Hand. Image © Benjamin Sack

Perhaps as a form of "abstract urbanism," artist Benjamin Sack uses pen and paper to build cities and worlds that come to life as he draws. Towers and low-rise buildings merge together to form familiar yet unimaginably intricate cityscapes with complex spatial arrangements, and, in some cases, in human form. This brand of "abstract urbanism" introduces a provocative perspective on urban context and its relation to those who inhabit it.

Described on his own Instagram account (@ibensack) as a "Composer of worlds", Sack harnesses a range of geometries to construct his illustrations—all while maintaining a very high level of detail that helps further the intimacy of his work. From harsh, angular arrangements, to soft, billowing curves, each piece of art conveys a sense of place and scale.

Save this picture!
Song of the Earth. Image © Benjamin Sack
Song of the Earth. Image © Benjamin Sack
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Sack
© Benjamin Sack
Save this picture!
Hieroglyph II. Image © Benjamin Sack
Hieroglyph II. Image © Benjamin Sack

Progress #art #drawing #city #cosmos #architecture #archilovers #skyscraper #urban

A post shared by Ben Sack (@ibensack) on

Save this picture!
Garden in Thought. Image © Benjamin Sack
Garden in Thought. Image © Benjamin Sack
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Sack
© Benjamin Sack
Save this picture!
HAMSA. Image © Benjamin Sack
HAMSA. Image © Benjamin Sack

Save this picture!
Opus of Time. Image © Benjamin Sack
Opus of Time. Image © Benjamin Sack
Save this picture!
Tango in the Garden of the Mind. Image © Benjamin Sack
Tango in the Garden of the Mind. Image © Benjamin Sack

You can see more of Ben Sack's work on his website here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "Dizzying, Abstract and Meticulous Worlds Created by Artist Benjamin Sack" 05 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891926/dizzying-abstract-and-meticulous-worlds-created-by-artist-benjamin-sack/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »