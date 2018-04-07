World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Chisel & Mouse Recreates Miniature Architectural Icons Perfect for Your Coffee Table

Chisel & Mouse Recreates Miniature Architectural Icons Perfect for Your Coffee Table

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Chisel & Mouse Recreates Miniature Architectural Icons Perfect for Your Coffee Table
Save this picture!
Chisel & Mouse Recreates Miniature Architectural Icons Perfect for Your Coffee Table, via Chisel & Mouse
via Chisel & Mouse

Have you ever wanted a miniature model of the Flatiron BuildingBurnham and Root’s famous Monadnock building, or even a 3D map of Amsterdam? Would you want to have your home transformed into a dollhouse-sized replica? UK-based Chisel & Mouse is reconstructing these architectural icons and custom pieces, and bringing them right to your shelf or mantle.

Send them a picture or drawing of your custom model and the team will return a replica in around 12 weeks. Their process is actually quite simple. Once a digital model is designed, it is 3D printed into a mold. Plaster is poured into the mold, and the intricate details are done by hand. The cost for a piece from their selected collection can range from $150 to $900, and custom designs can cost upwards of $2,000. Some of their past custom models include The Shard, and of course, Fallingwater.

Save this picture!
Amsterdam Map. Image via Chisel & Mouse
Amsterdam Map. Image via Chisel & Mouse

Not only does Chisel & Mouse recreate structures in 3D form, but they also produce cityscapes that feature highly detailed buildings and metal etched waterways and a “poparc” collection that place some of England’s most known icons into a plaster frame to be hung on your wall.

Save this picture!
New York Map. Image via Chisel & Mouse
New York Map. Image via Chisel & Mouse
Save this picture!
The Met. Image via Chisel & Mouse
The Met. Image via Chisel & Mouse
Save this picture!
Westminster Abbey. Image via Chisel & Mouse
Westminster Abbey. Image via Chisel & Mouse

The cuteness of these miniatures makes them pretty hard to pass up. After all, who wouldn’t want a miniature Bauhaus sitting on their coffee table?

Save this picture!
Monadnock Building. Image via Chisel & Mouse
Monadnock Building. Image via Chisel & Mouse

News via: Curbed.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "Chisel & Mouse Recreates Miniature Architectural Icons Perfect for Your Coffee Table" 07 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891915/chisel-and-mouse-recreates-miniature-architectural-icons-perfect-for-your-coffee-table/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »