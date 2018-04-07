Chisel & Mouse Recreates Miniature Architectural Icons Perfect for Your Coffee Table

Have you ever wanted a miniature model of the Flatiron Building, Burnham and Root’s famous Monadnock building, or even a 3D map of Amsterdam? Would you want to have your home transformed into a dollhouse-sized replica? UK-based Chisel & Mouse is reconstructing these architectural icons and custom pieces, and bringing them right to your shelf or mantle.

Send them a picture or drawing of your custom model and the team will return a replica in around 12 weeks. Their process is actually quite simple. Once a digital model is designed, it is 3D printed into a mold. Plaster is poured into the mold, and the intricate details are done by hand. The cost for a piece from their selected collection can range from $150 to $900, and custom designs can cost upwards of $2,000. Some of their past custom models include The Shard, and of course, Fallingwater.

Save this picture! Amsterdam Map. Image via Chisel & Mouse

Not only does Chisel & Mouse recreate structures in 3D form, but they also produce cityscapes that feature highly detailed buildings and metal etched waterways and a “poparc” collection that place some of England’s most known icons into a plaster frame to be hung on your wall.

Save this picture! New York Map. Image via Chisel & Mouse

Save this picture! The Met. Image via Chisel & Mouse

Save this picture! Westminster Abbey. Image via Chisel & Mouse

The cuteness of these miniatures makes them pretty hard to pass up. After all, who wouldn’t want a miniature Bauhaus sitting on their coffee table?

Save this picture! Monadnock Building. Image via Chisel & Mouse

News via: Curbed.