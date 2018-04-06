World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Holm Oak’s House / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

Holm Oak’s House / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 6 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Holm Oak’s House / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Holm Oak’s House / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos, © Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

© Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada + 33

  • Architect

    Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

  • Location

    San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    María José Aranguren López, José González Gallegos

  • Collaborators

    Pablo Aranguren, Blanca Juanes, Jacobo Arenal Frías, María González Aranguren, Belén González Aranguren, Ander Ibarra Paniagua, Alba Carrasco Simón, Arturo Alberquilla Rodríguez, Simón Frances Martínez, Roberto Ortiz de Landázuri.

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographer

    Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. In a clearing in the pine forest of the southern slope of Mount Abantos of San Lorenzo de El Escorial is situated the house, that embraces an existing Holm oak.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
Basement floor plan
Basement floor plan
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The place is a privileged vantage point with unique views to the south, visually dominating the plain that extends from the Sierra de Guadarrama to the city of Madrid, which is framed the horizon signed by the high towers of new construction.

Save this picture!
Axonometric 01
Axonometric 01
Save this picture!
Axonometric 02
Axonometric 02
Save this picture!
Axonometric 03
Axonometric 03

Therefore the house is conceived as a large gazebo, open and clear.
It is organized into two levels: the upper with public areas is very permeable, like a floating pavilion on the landscape; and the lower, with the bedrooms, is embedded in the rock of the place opening through porches and windows to the south.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The system that relates and connects the two levels of the house is a concrete slab that folds and shapes the overall envelope. As if it were a floor, deck plans are landscaped, so that from the top of the slope the house is perceived as natural soil, while since its interior is open and bright.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Holm Oak’s House / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos" [Casa de la Encina / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos] 06 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891902/holm-oaks-house-aranguren-and-gallegos-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »