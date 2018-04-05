World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
City Library Rottenburg / harris + kurrle architekten bda

  • 03:00 - 5 April, 2018
City Library Rottenburg / harris + kurrle architekten bda
City Library Rottenburg / harris + kurrle architekten bda, © Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

© Roland Halbe

  • Construction management

    Göppel Strittmatter Hallig, Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH, Ludwigsburg

  • Landscape architect

    Schmid | Treiber | Partner Freie Landschaftsarchitekten, BDLA, IFLA, Leonberg

  • Structural Engineer

    Engelsmann Peters GmbH Beratende Ingenieure, Stuttgart

  • Building services planning

    Heimann Ingenieure GmbH, Lorsch

  • Building physics planning

    TEB GmbH, Vaihingen/Enz

  • Fire protection planning

    Planungsgruppe Kuhn GmbH & Co.KG, Sindelfingen

  • Kitchen planning

    Edgar Fuchs GmbH, Kirchentellinsfurt

  • Client

    Stadt Rottenburg am Neckar, represented by Hochbauamt, Rottenburg am Neckar
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. The new town library is built in the town centre, between the medieval town centre and the Episcopal palace, serving on this prominent site as a new public meeting place.

Site Plan
Site Plan

The result is a communicative building in the urban fabric. Communication meaning, on this urban-spatial level, that topics of the environment are recorded, interpreted and re-rendered. So something new emerges whose “genetic code” is drawn from the environment. The building form for the city library was developed from the cranked form of the neighbouring buildings. This creates a spatial dialogue. The library is located at the interface of very different scales. The varying eaves heights of the new building - due to the straight pitched roof on the cranked building plan transfers between the grandeur of the Episcopal Palace and lower buildings of the old town.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The entrance level, with generous reception desk, is about public communication and is characterised by its maximum openness. An open house for the citizens of the city with a cafe that can also be used for events in the evening. The upper floors are available to the public for reading and learning. The extensive walls are largely covered with library shelves. These are interrupted by large windows with deep reveals, which are suitable for sitting and reading. The readers in the windows become visible from the outside, proclaiming the function of the building into the public space.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Section
Section
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
