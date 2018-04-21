World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. AHL architects
  6. 2017
  7. HP6 House / AHL architects

HP6 House / AHL architects

  • 20:00 - 21 April, 2018
HP6 House / AHL architects
HP6 House / AHL architects, © HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography

© HoangLe Photography

  • C&S

    Vũ Văn Cường

  • Supervisor

    Phí Đình Cường

  • Contractor

    B-up Construction; Phạm Công Sáu (Gialong); Lưu Huy (Vietbeton)

  • Function

    Private House

  • Inspiration

    Void and privacy
    More Specs
© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Urban housing often encounters a collision, especially a collision of vision, which affects the privacy of the owner. Inadequacies in open-close design will lead to the appearance of shutters or even windows that do not open ... to help people create their own privacy.

Diagram / Second void
Diagram / Second void

A house may need a solution to maximize the privacy of its owner without compromising their visibility or freedom in the house.  

© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography

The project is a semi-detached house, the distance from the neighbor's house is quite limited (3m). Narrowing distance with side windows opens to one another, which easily leads to the “death window” - a door that does not open and pulls the curtains  for privacy reasons. And naturally, the three-sided open house, but only two directions look ahead and behind.

© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography

The solution is based on our observation of that fact. We think it is necessary to create more than two directions for the space of the house. A space at the center of the house is loosened, lifted to accommodate the courtyard, where the bedroom system is provided with a viewing angle, a light interval, ventilation and a private space. The current window system turns to a neighbor's house which is no longer valid, and is blocked.

© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography

The second void was created for the convection, ventilation of the whole house as well as the natural light supply to the toilet system. As usual on AHL projects, behind the logical analysis to determine the location, the size of the voids is the play of light on the familiar materials used:  raw concrete, steel, wood.

© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography

HP6 house is not so different in the overall urban landscape but it brings special value to the owner, who uses the inner spaces day by day.

© HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Vietnam
Cite: "HP6 House / AHL architects" 21 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891896/hp6-house-ahl-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

