HP6 House / AHL architects

+ 47

Architects AHL architects

Location Phúc Lợi, Vietnam

Architect in Charge Hưng Đào, Phí Đình Cường

Area 235.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs HoangLe Photography

C&S Vũ Văn Cường

Supervisor Phí Đình Cường

Contractor B-up Construction; Phạm Công Sáu (Gialong); Lưu Huy (Vietbeton)

Function Private House

Inspiration Void and privacy More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Urban housing often encounters a collision, especially a collision of vision, which affects the privacy of the owner. Inadequacies in open-close design will lead to the appearance of shutters or even windows that do not open ... to help people create their own privacy.

A house may need a solution to maximize the privacy of its owner without compromising their visibility or freedom in the house.

The project is a semi-detached house, the distance from the neighbor's house is quite limited (3m). Narrowing distance with side windows opens to one another, which easily leads to the “death window” - a door that does not open and pulls the curtains for privacy reasons. And naturally, the three-sided open house, but only two directions look ahead and behind.

The solution is based on our observation of that fact. We think it is necessary to create more than two directions for the space of the house. A space at the center of the house is loosened, lifted to accommodate the courtyard, where the bedroom system is provided with a viewing angle, a light interval, ventilation and a private space. The current window system turns to a neighbor's house which is no longer valid, and is blocked.

The second void was created for the convection, ventilation of the whole house as well as the natural light supply to the toilet system. As usual on AHL projects, behind the logical analysis to determine the location, the size of the voids is the play of light on the familiar materials used: raw concrete, steel, wood.

HP6 house is not so different in the overall urban landscape but it brings special value to the owner, who uses the inner spaces day by day.