  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. China
  5. Vermilion Zhou Design Group
  6. 2017
  7. Song Art Museum / Vermilion Zhou Design Group

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Song Art Museum / Vermilion Zhou Design Group

  • 22:00 - 4 April, 2018
Song Art Museum / Vermilion Zhou Design Group
Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

© Zhi Xia

  • Architecture Design Director

    Hai Shi

  • Interior Design Director

    Garvin Hung

  • Lighting Design Director

    Vera Chu

  • Architect

    Jing Huang

  • Interior Designer

    Jamie Pai

  • Decoration Designer

    Mavis Huang, Boyuan Ling

  • Client

    H BROTHERS ART
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. The whole base shaped like Chinese long scroll, we reconsidered the relationship between archi-tecture and courtyards. We selected and arranged almost 199 pine trees to scatter around, taking the art museum as the main building, restoration of ancient buildings and resettlement of ancient archway at two side, these are present owners preference and positioning the museum as an ori-ental style.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
Master Plan
Master Plan
Master Plan
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

"Blank-leaving" is the most artistic expression in the art of Chinese painting. The geometrical form is the most objective expression in Western logical thinking. The architecture of the muse-um, where we removed the symbols of the Western to give the purest whiteness, connected toge-ther with new corridor by several different geometric buildings, in order to have new conversation in between; indoor the vertical circulation, giving more dimensions of stretching.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

The significance of the art museum is to present the art. As a platform for displaying it, our definition of Song Art Museum is an "art container", with art as its mainstay and container as its complement, and in the future it can also easy be duplicated in any other place with it’s own langu-age, we intent to give the architecture and space more possibility.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
Plan 1F
Plan 1F
Plan 1F
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Song Art Museum transforms everything into geometry, purity, like Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said, "govern without intervention" from the outside to inner. With its clean existence, any kind of contemporary art is welcome to enter, to vitality showing without scruples. The courtyard surrounded by the pine trees, to give the external vitality of Song Art Museum, the scenery becomes the breath of both inside and outside. The oriental sense also becomes the na-tural rhythm of mutual attraction between traditional and modern architecture.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Refurbishment China
Cite: "Song Art Museum / Vermilion Zhou Design Group" 04 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891888/song-art-museum-vermilion-zhou-design-group/> ISSN 0719-8884

